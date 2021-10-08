No Pressure! Park Forest Library Announces November Events

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As the weather turns colder, it is a wonderful time to check out what the Park Forest Public Library has available for patrons. Below are highlights of the November line-up of events beginning with the next No Pressure Read book.

November’s No Pressure Community Read book is “My Monticello” by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson. A collection of six stories of people struggling with issues of racial identity, this recently published book has received outstanding reviews from critics including the New York Times and Chicago Tribune.

Community Read participants also receive a free bonus book this month while supplies last. “A Past that Breathes,” by Noel Obiara takes place in Los Angeles shortly after the O.J. Simpson verdict. The novel follows the arrest and trial of a murder victim’s ex-boyfriend despite the misgivings of two young deputy district attorneys. Registration to reserve free copies of both books opens at 9 a.m., October 25. For additional information, contact [email protected]

The Life Ripples Book Club meets on Saturday, November 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Ringering Room at the library. For the November meeting, the club is reading “The Lost Apothecary” a novel by Sara Penner. Copies of the book will be given to club members at the October 16 meeting. Those wishing to join the November discussion can contact Library Director Barbara Osuch on 708-748-3731, ext. 16, for a copy of the book or more information.

“12 Simple Steps to Manage Your Stress Workshop” will be a virtual Zoom event on November 10 at 1 p.m. Presented by Cynthia Brooks, the one-hour session reviews 12 holistic and easy-to-implement stress reduction tips, the transformation that comes with implementing the tips, and a detailed “next step” plan to maintain a calm and relaxed state of mind in your everyday life. Registration is currently available.

The library has four “Do It Yourself” projects in November – two for kids 12 and under, one for all ages, and one for those 50+.

The first kids’ project is a Harvest Table Topper Craft. Registered children will receive a Harvest Table Topper and all the materials needed to paint and decorate it. Registration opens on October 21, with material pick-up on Friday, November 5.

Kids may also receive a Thanksgiving Pillow Kit in time for the holidays. Registration to receive this craft kit opens on October 29, with material pick-up on Friday, November 19.

Pine Cone Bird Feeders (Park Forest Public Library)

For bird lovers of all ages, the library is offering Pine Cone Bird Feeder kits. Using pine cones and peanut butter, patrons make feeders to help the birds through the cold months ahead. All necessary materials, including peanut butter and birdseed, are provided in the kits, which will be available for pick-up at noon, November 15. Registration is required beginning on October 18.

Finally, for those 50 and over, a DIY Fall kit is available for patrons to decorate up their front doors. All materials are provided. Registration is required starting on November 12. More information is available from [email protected]

Additional details on all the November events and projects can be found on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below). Information on the remaining October events can be found here.

Please note that patrons can see information on all available events and projects and register at pfpl.org.

The library is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Visit the Park Forest Public Library. Please! No Pressure at all.