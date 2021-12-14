Novels, Gnomes and Knitting: Park Forest Library Announces January Events

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With a frigid winter ahead of us, the Park Forest Public Library has announced their January line-up of events to keep our minds and hands active and warm.

January’s No Pressure Community Read book is “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult. The novel tells the story of Diana O’Toole who has meticulously planned out her professional and personal life, including her upcoming engagement to her boyfriend, a surgical resident in New York. When a virus surfaces in the city, her boyfriend must remain in the city but encourages Diana to take their planned romantic getaway to the Galapagos alone. Upon her arrival, she finds the pandemic has shut the world down and she has no way to return home. In her isolation, she has a chance to re-evaluate her life and plans for the future. Registration for the book will begin at 9 a.m. on December 27, with pick-up available starting at 11 a.m. on January 4.

Once again, the library is offering craft activities for all age groups.

DIY Ceramic Penguin (Photo PFPL)

DIY Fleece Penguin Pillow (Photo PFPL)

For those 12 and under, there are two projects in January. The first is a DIY Ceramic Penguin craft kit which includes all the necessary materials. Registration opens December 13 with material pick-up January 7.

The second project for kids is a DIY Fleece Penguin Pillow. Registration for this craft project begins December 20, with material pick-up starting January 21 at 11 a.m.

More information on both kids’ projects is available by contacting Miss Nikki on (708) 748-3731, extension 31.

Teens and adults may be interested in the Essence of Design Painting Kits featuring “There’s Snowplace like Home.” Participants receive a painting kit and a link to an instructional video on YouTube. The kits are limited and expected to go fast, so those interested should sign up when registration opens December 27. The YouTube video will be available beginning at noon, January 28.

Snowplace Like Home Art Project (Photo PFPL)

A festive DIY Winter Gnome wall hanging craft kit will be available in January for adults (18+). Except for scissors and a hot glue gun, all required materials are provided. Registration will open December 13, with material pick-up beginning at noon, January 7.

DIY Winter Gnome Wall Hanger (Photo PFPL)

Like to knit or have a desire to learn? The library has you covered in January for patrons 50 and over. The DIY kit provides all necessary materials, step-by-step instructions for basic stitch patterns, and a free knitting book. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on January 4 with pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on January 11. More information on the knitting project is available by contacting Katherine Goosby at [email protected] or (708) 748-3731, extension 23.

Knit a Little DIY Project (Photo PFPL)

Additional details on all the January events and projects can be found on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining December events can be found here.

The library is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Curbside services are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The library will be closed on January 1 (New Year’s Day) and on January 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day).