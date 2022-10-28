Now Is The Time to Think About Next Year’s Enrollment at a Catholic High School

Freshman Enrollment Kicks Off at Marian Catholic High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1

Sophomores at Marian Catholic High School participate in a retreat Wednesday. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- If you’re considering enrolling your children at a Catholic high school next year, now is the time to act!

“Many 8th Graders in the Chicago area and their parents don’t realize that now is the time to look into a Catholic high school if they want to attend one next year,” said Sean Mele, co-director of admissions at Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights. “Often parents and students reach out about enrollment in the spring and summer thinking they can easily enroll for the fall, but by then, Catholic high schools have already held their open houses and entrance exams, and any tuition assistance has been distributed.”

Enrollment for Marian Catholic Incoming Freshmen Kicks Off Tuesday, Nov. 1

Marian Catholic will start enrolling incoming freshman students (Class of 2027) next Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. To complete an application, visit Marian Catholic High School’s homepage at www.marianchs.com and click the application link.

All incoming freshmen must take the High School Placement Test (HSPT) Entrance Exam. It will be administered at Marian Catholic on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Advance registration for the exam is required and will open online on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at www.marianchs.com.

Marian Catholic Open House is Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

To learn more about Marian Catholic and its programs and opportunities for tuition assistance, attend an open house on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Potential students and their families can meet the principal, teachers, band directors, and coaches; tour Marian Catholic’s state-of-the-art campus, and receive information about financial aid and enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year. Marian Catholic is located at 700 Ashland Ave., Chicago Heights, Illinois 60411.

If you have questions about enrolling at Marian Catholic, send an email to our admission team at [email protected], call 708-755-7565, or visit our website at www.marianchs.com.

This news was provided by Marian Catholic High School.