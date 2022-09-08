Park Forest Art Fair Celebrates 66th Year

Park Forest Art Fair returns September17-18 (Image Tall Grass Arts Association)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Art Fair, hosted by the Tall Grass Arts Association, will be celebrating its 66th year in Downtown Park Forest on September 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The fair has maintained its quality over the years,” said Art Fair Chairman Janet Muchnik. “It attracts a great variety of talents, some new artists and many who have exhibited continuously for years. Visitors to the fair will see ceramics, sculpture, photographs, paintings in many media, jewelry, and hand-blown glass.”

A special feature of the fair is the Kids Art Alley which offers a variety of hands-on craft activities. The Village of Park Forest will host a Music Fest on the Saturday of the fair. Food vendors will be on site on both days.

The Grande Prairie Singers will be performing on Sunday at 12 p.m. on the Village Green followed by the Art Fair awards ceremony at 1 p.m.

Patricia Moore has been participating in the Park Forest Art Fair for the greatest number of years, She first exhibited in 1974 and has exhibited in nearly every art fair since then, forty-five years! (Photo: Tall Grass)

A special tribute to the late Patricia Moore will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in appreciation of her life in the arts and for nurturing the love for the arts in others. That day has been declared Patricia Moore Day by the Village of Park Forest in recognition of her contributions to the village. Some of Pat’s artwork is available in the Tall Grass gift shop with all proceeds going to her family.

The Tall Grass Gallery will be open all day on both days of the fair. Both the fair and the gallery are free of charge. Both are great places in which to purchase art for your home, art to wear, or gifts for friends and family.

More information is available on the Tall Grass Facebook page or by calling the gallery at 708-748-3377.

This article has been provided by the Tall Grass Arts Association.

List of 2022 Art Fair Exhibitors with new exhibitors shown in bold. (Tall Grass Arts Association)