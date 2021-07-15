Park Forest Art Fair Returns in September

Children at the Park Forest Art Fair’s Kids Art Alley in 2019. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Art Fair is returning in person in 2021! This will be the 65th Park Forest Art Fair, the last held in 2019. The fair is the second-oldest juried art fair in the Chicagoland region. It features 70+ artists exhibiting in a range of media. It is an outdoor fair held in the Village Green and Main Street of Downtown Park Forest which is between Western & Orchard Drives.

Plan on attending Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 10:00 am to 5:00 p.m.

Several of the artists have exhibited for nearly four decades. Other, newer artists are returning from as far away as Florida and Arizona.

The artists exhibit a variety of media from painting, printmaking, photography and stitchery to three dimensional artworks including sculpture, wood, metal and fabric arts. Many jewelry makers also participate in the fair.

For several years in a row, the Park Forest Art Fair has been awarded the designation as one of the top 5 small art fairs in America by the Artfaircalendar contest “Best Art Fairs in America.”

One of the exciting new features of the fair, this year, will be a people’s Choice Award granted to an artist based on votes by fair attendees.

Patchouli will perform at the Park Forest Art Fair on Sunday, September 19. (Photo: Patchouli)

Musical entertainment is provided all day, both days. The Village hosts a music fest Saturday featuring jazz, pop and blues. On Sunday, folksinger and fest favorite, Patchouli, will perform.

One of the features of the fair is the “Kids Art Alley.” Located on the sidewalk in front of the Tall Grass Gallery, kids can participate in a number of art and crafts projects including the traditional art contest. The Tall Grass Gallery and Gift Shop are open both days of the fair. The gallery will exhibit the works of a large number of their juried artists. The fair and the gallery are both open to the public, free of charge.

Images from the 2019 Park Forest Art Fair