Park Forest Businesses Must Post Signage as Cook County Mandates Masks Again

Park Forest businesses must post signage mandating masks. (ENEWSPF)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest issued a directive Sunday that all Park Forest business owners must post signage as Cook County mandates masks again amidst the continuing surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The directive from the Village says:

Effective tomorrow, August 23, 2021, masking is required in indoor public settings in Cook County Department of Public Health’s suburban Cook County jurisdiction, including, but not limited to, retail stores, restaurants, bars/taverns, health and fitness clubs, museums, hotels, personal services, performance venues, movie theaters, commercial buildings, event venues, healthcare settings, congregate facilities, on public transportation and in transportation hubs. Businesses are required to post signage at all entrances to the premises as well as in an area visible to patrons and staff within the establishment. CCDPH has created signage in both English and Spanish that can be utilized by businesses which can be found here. The Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and Illinois Department of Public Health have separate guidance. Individuals in schools, day care settings, and educational institutions should continue guidance issued by those departments. We thank you for your continued cooperation and will keep you posted on any changes as they become available.

The directive was sent out via email at approximately 10:00 AM Sunday morning.