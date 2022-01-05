Park Forest, Cook County Warming Centers Open During Extreme Cold

Park Forest Warming Centers: Park Forest Police Department, 24/7; Park Forest Village Hall During Normal Business Hours

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) reminds residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families during extremely cold weather. Municipalities and townships across Cook County operate warming centers for residents. Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center to ensure they remain safe.

Park Forest warming centers include Park Forest Village Hall during normal business hours and the Park Forest Police Department, 24/7.

View the complete list of warming centers throughout Cook County. The list also appears below. None of the Cook County warming centers allow pets.

EMRS urges you to keep the following tips in mind through the cold winter months:

Never use your oven for heat.

Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).

Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.

Use electric space heaters with extreme caution – avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.

Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.

<a href="https://datacatalog.cookcountyil.gov/Public-Safety/Cook-County-Warming-Centers/9pjs-mt4y" title="Cook County Warming Centers" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cook County Warming Centers</a>

Name Street Address City Hours of Operation Contact Township Palos Township 10802 S Roberts Rd. Palos Hills 8:00am-4:30pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (708) 598-4418 Palos Hills Schiller Park 9526 W. Irving Park Rd. (Village Hall) Schiller Park 7:00pm-7:00am. Available on nights where the temperature falls below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask wile indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (847) 678-2550 Schiller Park Cicero Township 5444 W. 34th St. Cicero 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Thur. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (708) 656-3600 Cicero Cicero Township 2250 S. 49th Ave. Cicero 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Thur. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (708) 656-3600 Cicero Bremen Township 16361 S. Kedzie Parkway Markham 9:00am-5:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Social distancing will be enforced. (708) 333-9530 Markham Elk Grove Township 600 Landmeier Rd Elk Grove Village 9:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines as well as guidance set forth by the Governor’s Office. (847) 437-0300 Elk Grove Village Schaumburg Township 1 Illinois Blvd. Hoffman Estates 8:30am-10pm Mon-Thur, 8:30am-9:00pm Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (847) 884-0030 Hoffman Estates Cicero Township 4949 W. Cermak Rd. Cicero 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Thur. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (708) 656-3600 Cicero Orland Township 14807 Ravinia Ave. Orland Park 8:00am-4:30pm Mon-Fri. Temperature check must be completed before being allowed in. Following CDC guidelines. (708) 403-4222 Orland Park Palatine Township 721 S. Quentin Rd. Palatine 8:30am-7:00pm Mon, 8:30am-4:00pm Tue-Fri, 8:30am-12:00pm Sat. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. Palatine Leyden Township 2620 N. Mannheim Rd. Franklin Park 6am-9pm Mon-Fri, 7am-2:30pm Sat-Sun. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (847) 451-5144 Franklin Park Hanover Township 240 Route 59 (Senior Center) Bartlett 8:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri. Health screening and temperature check must be completed before being allowed in. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Social distancing will be enforced. (630) 483-5600 Bartlett Riverside 27 Riverside Rd. Riverside 9:00am-5:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (708) 442-4400 Riverside Bloom Township 425 S. Halsted St. Chicago Heights 8:00am-8:00pm Mon & Wed, 8:00am-4-30pm Tue, Thu, Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. Chicago Heights Calumet Township 12633 S. Ashland Ave Calumet Park 8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Social distancing will be enforced. Please call first. (708) 388-6606 Calumet Park Lemont Township 16300 Alba St. (Community Center) Lemont 8:30am-1:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (630) 257-2522 Lemont Lemont Township 1115 Warner Ave. (Lemont Township Offices) Lemont 8:30am-4:00pm Mon-Fri. Temperature check must be completed before being allowed in. Following CDC guidelines. (630) 257-2522 Lemont Stickney Township 7745 S. Leamington Ave. (Louis S. Viverity Senior Center) Burbank 8:30am-4:00pm Mon-Fri. Call (708) 636-8850 to ensure site is fully operational before heading here. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (708) 636-8850 Burbank Proviso Township 4565 Harrison St. Hillside 8:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. (708) 449-4300 Hillside