Park Forest, Cook County Warming Centers Open During Extreme Cold

Park Forest Warming Centers: Park Forest Police Department, 24/7; Park Forest Village Hall During Normal Business Hours
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) reminds residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families during extremely cold weather. Municipalities and townships across Cook County operate warming centers for residents. Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center to ensure they remain safe.
View the complete list of warming centers throughout Cook County. The list also appears below. None of the Cook County warming centers allow pets.
EMRS urges you to keep the following tips in mind through the cold winter months:
- Never use your oven for heat.
- Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).
- Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.
- Use electric space heaters with extreme caution – avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.
- Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.
- Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.
|Name
|Street Address
|City
|Hours of Operation
|Contact
|Township
|Palos Township
|10802 S Roberts Rd.
|Palos Hills
|8:00am-4:30pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(708) 598-4418
|Palos Hills
|Schiller Park
|9526 W. Irving Park Rd. (Village Hall)
|Schiller Park
|7:00pm-7:00am. Available on nights where the temperature falls below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask wile indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(847) 678-2550
|Schiller Park
|Cicero Township
|5444 W. 34th St.
|Cicero
|8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Thur. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(708) 656-3600
|Cicero
|Cicero Township
|2250 S. 49th Ave.
|Cicero
|8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Thur. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(708) 656-3600
|Cicero
|Bremen Township
|16361 S. Kedzie Parkway
|Markham
|9:00am-5:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(708) 333-9530
|Markham
|Elk Grove Township
|600 Landmeier Rd
|Elk Grove Village
|9:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines as well as guidance set forth by the Governor’s Office.
|(847) 437-0300
|Elk Grove Village
|Schaumburg Township
|1 Illinois Blvd.
|Hoffman Estates
|8:30am-10pm Mon-Thur, 8:30am-9:00pm Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(847) 884-0030
|Hoffman Estates
|Cicero Township
|4949 W. Cermak Rd.
|Cicero
|8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Thur. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(708) 656-3600
|Cicero
|Orland Township
|14807 Ravinia Ave.
|Orland Park
|8:00am-4:30pm Mon-Fri. Temperature check must be completed before being allowed in. Following CDC guidelines.
|(708) 403-4222
|Orland Park
|Palatine Township
|721 S. Quentin Rd.
|Palatine
|8:30am-7:00pm Mon, 8:30am-4:00pm Tue-Fri, 8:30am-12:00pm Sat. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|Palatine
|Leyden Township
|2620 N. Mannheim Rd.
|Franklin Park
|6am-9pm Mon-Fri, 7am-2:30pm Sat-Sun. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(847) 451-5144
|Franklin Park
|Hanover Township
|240 Route 59 (Senior Center)
|Bartlett
|8:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri. Health screening and temperature check must be completed before being allowed in. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(630) 483-5600
|Bartlett
|Riverside
|27 Riverside Rd.
|Riverside
|9:00am-5:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(708) 442-4400
|Riverside
|Bloom Township
|425 S. Halsted St.
|Chicago Heights
|8:00am-8:00pm Mon & Wed, 8:00am-4-30pm Tue, Thu, Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|Chicago Heights
|Calumet Township
|12633 S. Ashland Ave
|Calumet Park
|8:00am-4:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Social distancing will be enforced. Please call first.
|(708) 388-6606
|Calumet Park
|Lemont Township
|16300 Alba St. (Community Center)
|Lemont
|8:30am-1:00pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(630) 257-2522
|Lemont
|Lemont Township
|1115 Warner Ave. (Lemont Township Offices)
|Lemont
|8:30am-4:00pm Mon-Fri. Temperature check must be completed before being allowed in. Following CDC guidelines.
|(630) 257-2522
|Lemont
|Stickney Township
|7745 S. Leamington Ave. (Louis S. Viverity Senior Center)
|Burbank
|8:30am-4:00pm Mon-Fri. Call (708) 636-8850 to ensure site is fully operational before heading here. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(708) 636-8850
|Burbank
|Proviso Township
|4565 Harrison St.
|Hillside
|8:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri. Following CDC guidelines. Must wear a mask while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced.
|(708) 449-4300
|Hillside