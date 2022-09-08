Park Forest Honored Mike Jordan at Recent Meeting

Mike Jordan expresses his gratitude after the Village of Park Forest honored him on his retirement. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest honored Michael “Mike” Jordan as he retired from a sterling four-decade career. If you live in or around Park Forest, you likely know the Mike Jordan we speak of. Not that other guy, but our own, the red-haired Irish man always reaching out a friendly hand to introduce himself or introduce you to whoever he might be speaking with at the time.

Mike and his wife Patty are two of the friendliest people to grace our Downtown. He operated Mike Jordan State Farm for 29 years in Park Forest. A proclamation from the Village Board notes, “In the 1990’s when Park Forest’s central business district was on the verge of blight, Mike Jordan’s State Farm office was an important presence as the Village worked toward redeveloping the DownTown.” Mike also served on the Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG) since 2003, “a post that he held for nearly 20 years,” according to the proclamation.

Mike Jordan shakes hands with Village Manager Tom Mick as Trustee Joe Woods and Maya Hardy look on. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

The full proclamation read by Mayor Jonathan Vanderbilt follows:

WHEREAS, Mike Jordan has been in the insurance industry for more than 4 decades. In particular, his business as a State Farm Agent has been affiliated with the Park Forest business community for 29 years. He built his career after graduating from Illinois State University in 1979 with a degree in Business Administration and Management; and

WHEREAS, from the outset of his work in the insurance industry, Mike Jordan worked hard to provide excellent customer service. Because of this diligence, his positive reputation grew as did his client base; and

WHEREAS, since his arrival, Mike Jordan along with his wife, Patty, and his team, have been integrally involved in Park Forest. In the 1990’s when Park Forest’s central business district was on the verge of blight, Mike Jordan’s State Farm office was an important presence as the Village worked toward redeveloping the DownTown; and

WHEREAS, to assist the Village in the critical work of revitalizing a nearly vacant Downtown Park Forest, Mike was appointed to the Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG) in 2003. It was a post that he held for nearly 20 years. Almost immediately, his business acumen and experience were instrumental in reviewing applications for development incentives. His thoughtful review contributed to eighteen applicants receiving incentives, who then created and/or retained two hundred and fifty-two jobs; and

WHEREAS, Mike Jordan earned the Park Forest Business Person of the Year award in 2012. This recognition was based on longstanding sponsorships or support of community partners such as Park Forest Youth Baseball, St. Irenaeus Church, Aunt Martha’s, School District 227, and many different resident events in Park Forest; and

WHEREAS, Mike was a faithful participant and supporter of the Village’s marketing efforts to increase shopping in the DownTown. His State Farm office regularly co-hosted events and provided prizes. Of particular note, Mike was a tremendous ambassador for DownTown Park Forest as prospective merchants looked to locate in DownTown Park Forest; and

WHEREAS, Mike provided succession planning and for a smooth transition of the State Farm office. The State Farm office at 308 Forest Boulevard will remain open in DownTown Park Forest and continue to provide an invaluable service to Park Foresters and the region.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mayor Jonathan Vanderbilt, and the Board of Trustees of the Village of Park Forest, Cook and Will Counties, do hereby proclaim that the most warmest appreciation be extended to Mike Jordan on the occasion of his retirement. BE IT FURTHER PROCLAIMED that best of wishes are offered as he now pursues other enjoyments in retirement with his wife Patty.