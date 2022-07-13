Park Forest Library Announces August Events: Tech for Seniors, Community Read, Medicare Fraud

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library offers two unique programs for seniors on technology and Medicare fraud prevention in August, as well as two books by acclaimed authors sharing their life experiences.

The Park Forest Library is offering patrons two free books during August. (PFPL Image)

The August No Pressure Community Read selection for the month is “Finding Me: A Memoir” by actor, producer, and author Viola Davis. Davis recounts her life story from her childhood in Rhode Island to an Academy Award winner and noted human rights activist.

The library is offering a bonus book this month, “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker” by Alice Walker. The author of “The Color Purple” examines her life through five decades of personal journals. She explores her participation in Mississippi civil rights marches, her marriage to a Jewish lawyer when interracial marriages were banned, the women’s rights movement, and her own development as an acclaimed writer.

Registration for the books is required and opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Pick-up begins at 11 a.m. on August 1.

The library is offering two unique learning experiences for seniors during August.

The first is Senior Tech Tuesday which will be held at the library beginning at 11:30 a.m. on August 9 and August 30. Each one-hour session is designed to assist seniors in learning basic iPad and Kindle Fire operations, including buttons/functions, internet access and searches, email, and downloading eBooks. Library staff will provide individual attention; each session is limited to five participants.

To sign up for a session, contact Katherine Goosby at [email protected] or 708-748-3731 ext.23.

The second senior event is Introduction to Senior Medicare Fraud. Two in-person sessions are scheduled for 11 a.m. on August 11 and September 8. The sessions will focus on preventing becoming a Medicare fraud victim. Each session will discuss different topics. Registration for the first session is now open and registration for the second session opens at 9 a.m. on August 8. Registration can be completed online or by contacting Katherine Goosby at [email protected] or 708-748-3731 ext.23.

Park Forest residents can learn about solar power options on August 17. (PFPL Image)

Another learning experience available to all adults is a program on solar energy. Grow Solar Chicagoland will cover the basics of solar power, the financial benefits, and the costs of installation. The session will be held in person in the library’s Ringering Room at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Registration is encouraged and can be completed online on the library website.

“Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be featured as part of the library’s Summer Cinema series. (PFPL Image)

Do you feel like seeing a movie but are not ready to head to the theater? The library offers “Summer Cinema for Adults” on Monday, August 22 at 4 p.m. This month’s feature is “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” a 2022 Marvel Comics movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. The movie is rated PG-13 and geared toward teens and adults. Children cannot attend without parental supervision. Online registration opens on August 1.

Not a Marvel fan but would love to hear outstanding classical music in one of Chicagoland’s premier venues? The library offers a limited number of free Ravinia lawn tickets for select performances. For example, on August 11, Ravinia is featuring Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” with James Conlon and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Available performances can be viewed in the events calendar on the library website. For information, contact the Information Zone at 708-748-3731, ext. 24.

Additional details and registration links for all August events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining July events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.