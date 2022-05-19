Park Forest Library Announces June Events

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As the warm weather arrives, it is time to relax in the backyard with an enjoyable book and a cool glass of lemonade. In addition to their normal selection, the Park Forest Public Library is offering patrons a free book in June, as well as opportunities to participate in book club discussions and a virtual presentation from an award-winning chef.

“The Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill (PFPL image)

The June No Pressure Community Read is “The Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill. This much-anticipated thriller begins with four women sitting in the reading room of the Boston Public Library when a terrifying scream is heard. The security guards lock down the library until any possible threat is identified. As they wait, the women talk about what brought them to the library that day and begin to develop friendships. One of them, however, is a murderer. Registration for a free copy of the book begins at 9 a.m. on May 30 on the library website, with pick-up starting at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 7.

“The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett (PFPL Image)

The Life Ripples Book Club will discuss “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett on Saturday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. The classic novel that was first published in 1911 has been adapted multiple times on film, stage, and television. For more information, call 708-748-3731, extension 16.

“Don’t Cry for Me” by Daniel Black (PFPL Image)

The Rooted in Truth Book Club, featuring works written by authors of color, meets Monday, June 27, at 11 a.m. in the Ringering Room at the library. The June book selection is “Don’t Cry for Me” by Daniel Black. On his deathbed, Jacob writes to his estranged gay son, Isaac, to convey family history Isaac must know. He shares stories of his family’s ancestry in Arkansas that date back to the slave era, insights into his relationship with Isaac’s mother, and his reaction to having a gay son. This Book of the Month selection is available for pick-up at noon on Wednesday, June 1. For more information on the Rooted in Truth Book Club, visit the library website.

Chef Kwame Onwuachi will be featured in a virtual meeting sponsored by Illinois Libraries Present (PFPL Image)

As part of the “Illinois Libraries Present” series, there is a Zoom virtual session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, with Chef Kwame Onwuachi. He will discuss his first cookbook, “My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef.” A James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef contestant, Onwuachi will discuss some of the 125 family recipes in the book and share stories of his family’s history as they journeyed through Nigeria, the Caribbean, the South, and the Bronx. Registration for this event can be found on the library’s events page website.

As always, the library is offering a free book from their selection for those signing up or renewing their library card. For more information, contact the library at 708-748-3731, extension 11.

The library is continuing to accept donations of gently used books. Donations should be brought to the staff entrance on the west side of the library Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please ring the bell for service. While there, check out the library’s collection of gently used books available at no charge.

Additional details and registration links for all June events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining May events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.