Park Forest Library Announces Juneteenth and July Events

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In addition to a host of July events, the Park Forest Public Library is also announcing activities related to Juneteenth commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Beginning with the Juneteenth events, the library will offer patrons 50+ two activities requiring pre-registration.

The Park Forest Public Library has giveaway events for those 50+ as well as a soul food “grab & go” for all ages. (PFPL)

“Book Bundle & Gift” includes three free books plus a Juneteenth water bottle. The books are: “On Juneteenth” by Annette Gordon-Reed, “Come Juneteenth” by Ann Rinaldi, and “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson. Registration is open now with pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. June 14.

The other 50+ offer is a Juneteenth Paint by Numbers kit depicting the beauty of African women and their culture. Registration opens 9 a.m. June 13, with material pick-up at 11 a.m. June 16.

Finally, for all ages, there will be a Juneteenth Soul Food “Grab & Go” Tasting at 1:00 p.m. on June 18 in the Ringering Room. Food samples from Country Crown Foods are pre-packaged to carry out and may include fried chicken, candied sweet potatoes, collard greens and corn bread. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on June 13.

There are also book giveaways and painting activities celebrating Juneteenth for adults and children.

In commemoration of Juneteenth, the Park Forest Public Library is offering patrons the opportunity to receive books, diamond painting kits, and DIY flower pots. (PFPL)

The offered book for adults is “Juneteenth: The Story Behind the Celebration” by Edward Cotham. Registration is currently full with pick-up on June 13 at 11 a.m.

The children’s Juneteenth book is “Opal Lee and What It Means to be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth” by Alice Faye Duncan. Registration is now open with pick up also on June 13 at 11 a.m.

“Opal Lee and What it Means to be Free” by Alice Faye Duncan is available to children in recognition of Juneteenth. (PFPL)

Patrons of all ages can register to receive a Juneteenth DIY painted flowerpot. Registration is now open with pick-up scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 17.

Turning to the July events, the No Pressure Community Read selection for the month is “The Lifeguards” by Amanda Eyre Ward. The novel tells the story of three close friends, each raising 15-year-old sons hired as lifeguards. When the boys find a dead body on their way home one evening, the women’s bonds begin to crack as the real story unfolds. Registration for a free copy of the book begins at 9 a.m. on June 20 on the library website. Pick-up starts at 11 a.m., Friday, July1.

“The Lifeguards” by Amanda Eyre Ward is the No Pressure Community Read selection for July (PFPL)

The Life Ripples Book Club will meet in the library at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. to discuss this month’s selection, “Funny Farm” by Laurie Zaleski. For more information, call 708-748-3731, extension 16.

The Rooted in Truth Book Club, featuring works written by authors of color, meets Monday, July 25, at 12:45 p.m. in the Ringering Room at the library. The July book selection is “The Perfect Ruin,” a novel by Shanora Williams, which tells the story of revenge against a beloved Miami socialite who ruined Ivy Hill’s family life, is available for pick-up at noon on Friday, July 1. For more information on the Rooted in Truth Book Club, visit the library website.

Join local poet and photographer Terry Foote as he discusses poems from his book, “Picturesque Poetry” in the Library Gardens at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20. In the event of rain, the discussion will move indoors to the Ringering Room. Registration will open on June 22.

Local poet and photographer Terry Foote will hold a discussion at the Library Gardens on July 10 (PFPL)

Additional details and registration links for all July events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining June events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library will be closed on Monday, July 4, for Independence Day.

Share this: Tweet



Email

Print

More







WhatsApp

