Park Forest Library Announces May Events

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- During May, the Park Forest Public Library is offering patrons two suspense novels, interesting book club discussions, and a Zoom session with a noted author and musician. The library is also opening their selection of gently used books from which patrons can choose for their personal libraries, as well as offering a chance to donate books.

“The Love of My Life” by Rosie Walsh is the May No Pressure Community Read (Park Forest Public Library Image)

The May No Pressure Community Read is “The Love of My Life” by Rosie Walsh. This New York Times bestselling suspense novel delves into whether everyone is married to someone they do not know as well as they think. Leo and Emma, and their daughter Ruby, appear to be a perfect family. Emma, a cancer survivor, is a funny, compassionate woman who seems devoted to her husband. Gradually, however, Leo learns that she is living under an assumed name and has numerous secrets from her past.

“Whatever Happened to the Bennetts” is a bonus book being offered to patrons in May (Park Forest Public Library Image)

“Whatever Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline, is a bonus book offered while supplies last. This thriller follows the Bennett family as they are placed in a witness protection program following a carjacking in which their daughter is killed. The father, Jason, gradually learns the truth behind the events and is determined to reclaim the life stolen from his family.

Registration for free copies of both books begins at 9 a.m. on April 25, with pick-up at 11 a.m. on May 2.

“Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead will be discussed by the Life Ripples Book Club on May 21. (Park Forest Public Library Image)

The Life Ripples Book Club will be discussing “Harlem Shuffle” written by Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead on Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. The novel revolves around Ray Carney who runs a furniture store in Harlem in the early 1960s. Ray is scraping by with his wife, Elizabeth, and has a second child on the way when his family’s crime connections begin to intrude upon his life. His cousin, Freddie, becomes involved in a hotel robbery and plans to use Ray to fence the stolen goods. The robbery does not go as planned and Ray is confronted with a host of problems. For more information, call 708-748-3731, extension 16.

“Memphis” by Tara M. Stringfellow is the Rooted in Truth Book Club selection for May. (Park Forest Public Library image)

The Rooted in Truth Book Club featuring works written by authors of color will meet Tuesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. in the Ringering Room at the library. This month’s selection is “Memphis” by Tara M. Stringfellow. The novel follows three generations of a Southern Black family. The story centers around Joan, an artist in Memphis who paints portraits of her community, as she begins to understand the difficult choices made by her mother and grandmother. One of the most anticipated books of 2022, the book is available for pick-up at noon on May 2. Registration on the library website required.

Author Michelle Zauner is featured on “Illinois Libraries Present” on May 18 (Illinois Libraries Present Image)

There will be a Zoom virtual session with Michelle Zauner, author of “Crying in H Mart” and lead singer in the indie rock band, Japanese Breakfast, on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. The session is part of the “Illinois Libraries Present” series and also features Chicago writer Jessica Hopper. Please check the library website for more details and a registration link.

As always, the library is offering a free book from their selection for those signing up or renewing their library card. For more information, contact the library at 708-748-3731, extension 11.

Patrons can select or donate gently used books at the Park Forest Library (Park Forest Public Library image)

The library is now accepting donations of gently used books. Donations should be brought to the staff entrance on the west side of the library Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please ring the bell for service. While you are there, check out the library’s collection of gently used books that are available at no charge.

Additional details and registration links for all May events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining April events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Curbside services are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.