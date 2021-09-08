Park Forest Library Announces October Events

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Mark your calendars! The Park Forest Public Library has announced its line-up for October which features both in-person and virtual events and projects for adults and children.

Please note that patrons can register for all library events and projects shown below on the library website.

October’s Community Read book is “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarity. The author of “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” tells the story of the Stan and Joy Delaney, a seemingly perfect couple celebrating their fiftieth wedding anniversary. When a stranger appears at their door asking for help, and Joy goes missing shortly thereafter, suspicion falls on Stan – even by their own children. This thrilling mystery has been acclaimed by the New York Times, Washington Post, and Oprah.com. Registration to reserve a free copy opens at 9 a.m. September 27.

The Life Ripples Book Club meets on Saturday, October 16, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Ringering Room at the library. For the October meeting, the club is reading “What Money Can’t Buy” by Michael J. Sandel, which reflects on the role that money should play in our society. Copies of the book will be given to club members at the September 18 meeting. Others wishing to join the October discussion can contact Library Director Barbara Osuch on 708-748-3731, ext. 16, for a copy of the book or additional information.

There are three virtual events offered on Zoom in October. The first is a presentation on the activities preceding, during, and after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 from historical presenter Jim Gibbons. The event is at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 8.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, author and researcher Richard Rothstein will present “The Color of Law & Reversing Segregation.” Rothstein, a Distinguished Fellow of the Economics Policy Institute, discusses how government policies have led to racial housing segregation and what can be done to reverse these practices. Registration is now open.

The last virtual event for the month is at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27. Bestselling author Chris Bohjalian will be discuss his recent work of historical fiction, “The Hour of the Witch.” Set in Boston in the 17th century, the book tells the story of Mary Deerfield who attempts to divorce her abusive husband only to find herself accused of witchcraft. Registration will open October 1.

For information on the virtual events, contact the library at 708-748-3731, ext. 31.

The library also has three “Do It Yourself” projects in October. Patrons can pick up all supplies necessary and complete the project at home. All three DIY projects are for children ages 12 and under.

Beginning on Friday, October 8 at 11 a.m., DIY mini ceramic Halloween planters will be available for pick-up and decorating. Registration opens on September 13.

A week later, on Friday, October 15 starting at 11 a.m., DIY wooden Halloween signs will be available. Registration opens on September 27.

Finally, on Monday, October 25 at 11 a.m., just in time for trick-or-treating, DIY goofy pumpkin drawstring bags that can be colored can be picked up. Registration opens on October 1.

Registration for all the DIY projects is required. Please contact Miss Nikki at 708-748-3731, ext. 31 for more information.

Additional details on all the October events and projects can be found on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below). Information on September events can be found here.

The library is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.