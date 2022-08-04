Park Forest Library Announces September Events

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library is offering patrons a virtual evening with an Academy Award-winning actor, part two of a Medicare fraud presentation, and two book club meetings in September.

Marlee Matlin will discuss her career and advocacy for the deaf on September 14 (PFPL Image)

Marlee Matlin will be the featured speaker in this month’s Illinois Libraries Present session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday September 14 via Zoom. Matlin, who has been deaf since early childhood, is a leading advocate for the rights of deaf people in addition to her acting career. In celebration of Deaf Awareness Month, she will talk about her career in Hollywood as well her life as an activist. Online registration for this event is currently open.

Part two of the Senior Medicare Fraud workshop will be held at the library on Thursday, September 29, at 11 a.m. The workshop is presented by Jesus Enriquez, the Outreach and Information Specialist from the nonprofit organization Age Options. Registration is required and will open at 9 a.m. Monday, August 29. For more information, contact Katherine Goosby at [email protected] or 708-748-3731 ext.23.

The Rooted in Truth Book Club will meet at the library on September 26. (PFPL Image)

The Rooted in Truth Book Club will meet on Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. in the library’s Ringering Room. Virtual club sessions are no longer being offered. This month’s discussion will be “Hope and Glory” by Jendella Benson. The Rooted in Truth Book Club focuses on books written by authors of color (including, but not limited to, American, Caribbean, African and European authors). The book will be available for pick-up at noon on September 1. For more information contact Kaitlyn at [email protected].

The Life Ripples Book Club will discuss “A Thief of Time” by Tony Hillerman on September 17. (PFPL Image)

The Life Ripples Book Club will be meeting at the library on Saturday, September 17, at 12:30 p.m. This month’s discussion will feature Tony Hillerman’s crime novel, “A Thief of Time.” For more information or to obtain a copy of the book, call 708-747-3731, extension 16.

Two craft projects are also available in September. The first is an adult craft kit featuring Paint by Numbers Moonscapes. Registration is required and opens on August 15 with pick-up at 11 a.m. September 2.

A Paint by Numbers Moonscape project is available in September at the library. (PFPL Image)

The second project is a DIY wooden sunflower door hanger for those 50 and over. Participants will also receive a free pack of sunflower seeds for planting while supplies last. Registration is required and opens at 9 a.m. on August 29 with pick-up on September 8.

Additional details and registration links for all September events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining August events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Monday, September 5, for Labor Day.