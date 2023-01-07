Park Forest Library Celebrates Black History Month with Black Jeopardy and More

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library celebrates Black History Month with a book giveaway and a special edition of Black Jeopardy.

“Black Archives, A Photographic Celebration of Black Life” is being offered as a book give-away in February. (Photo PFPL)

“Black Archives: A Photographic Celebration of Black Life” by the founder and curator of Black Archives, Renata Cherlise, is a celebration of the Black experience through more than 300 photographs of everyday life, including intimate portraits of community life, people, and places. Registration is required to secure a copy of the book which opens on February 1, either online or by contacting Kaitlyn at 708-748-3731, extension 31. Book pick-up begins at 11 a.m., February 20.

The library will be hosting Black Jeoparody on February 6. (Image PFPL)

At 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, the library will host an afternoon of Black trivia in the Ringering Room with Black Jeopardy: Celebrating Black History Month. Registration is required and opens on January 20.

The children’s book give-away in February is “What Will I Be?” by Jayla Joseph. (Image PFPL)

Another book giveaway in February is aimed at children ages 3 to 7. “What Will I Be?” by Jayla Joseph covers the many careers children might choose when they grow up, such as pilot, chef, athlete, or astronaut. Registration for a copy of the book opens on January 20, with book pick-up at 11 a.m. on February 1.

Story Tots for children 5 and under will be offered on two Fridays during February (Image PFPL)

For children five and under, the library will present Story Tots at 11 a.m. in the Kids Zone on Friday, February 10 and 24. This interactive session includes story time and fun activities. Registration is required and opens on January 23. Contact Ms. Nikki for more information at 708-748-3731, extension 31.

Kwame Alexander will be the featured guest on February’s Illinois Libraries Present series (Image Illinois Libraries Present)

February’s Illinois Libraries Present virtual presentation is “Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. The poet and award-winning author of 36 children’s and young adult books shares his journey through the publishing world and how he persisted in facing rejection. Registration for this Zoom event is now open.

Chef Maddox will present “Warm Winter Desserts” in the Ringering Room on February 25. (Image PFPL)

On Saturday, February 25, at 1 p.m. in the Ringering Room, Chef Maddox will prepare and share some warm treats and desserts while participants learn and have a few laughs. Space is limited, and registration is required starting at 9 a.m. on February 13.

Author Tikia Kidd will read her book “Life with J.A.K., Living with Albinism” on February 28. (Photo PFPL)

Author Tikia Kidd will read and discuss her book, “Life with J.A.K., Living with Albinism” on Monday, February 28, at 5 p.m. She tells the story of her son, JAK, his life with albinism, and how those with this genetic disorder can live as normally as those without albinism. Registration will open on February 13.

Additional details and registration links for all February events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining January events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.