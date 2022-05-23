Park Forest to Host a TWO-DAY Pride Celebration

Park Forest will host a two-day PRIDE celebration this June. (MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest will host a two-day Pride Weekend Celebration this summer. There will be held on Friday, June 10, and an outdoor family day on Saturday, June 11.

The first will be an adults-only event on Friday, June 10, at 7:00 PM at Poppin’ Plates, 343 Main Street, featuring Karaoke DJ Lady Red. This event will also include contests for Best Dressed Couple, Dress As Your Favorite Actor, and “much more.” Those attending are encouraged to be creative!

Saturday, June 11 will be an Outdoor Family Day beginning at 10 AM on The Green, 349 Main Street. DJ Lil’ John will be on the great stone stage and contests this day will be held for Best Dressed Superhero. The day will include games, activities, “and much more!”

Questions may be directed to 708-283-5621.

Last June Park Forest held its first-ever PRIDE celebration at Dining on the Green. There were requests at that time for family-friendly events in addition to that entertaining afternoon of fun and laughter. This year’s celebration looks to double the fun.

Poppin’ Plates is a posh food and beverage consultant in Downtown Park Forest that also serves as a culinary incubator. Find them here on Facebook. The establishment bills itself on its website as a “suburban Illinois-based commercial shared kitchen. Its mission is geared towards establishing and growing local food businesses.” The business provides all the tools needed for individuals seeking guidance in startups, as well as entrepreneurs looking to scale their current businesses.

Poppin’ Plates also does catering.

“LGBT Pride Month occurs in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, many pride events are held during this month to recognize the impact LGBT people have had in the world.” It is “the promotion of the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people as a social group. Pride, as opposed to shame and social stigma, is the predominant outlook that bolsters most LGBT rights movements.” (SOURCE)