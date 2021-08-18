Please Take the Park Forest Survey

Residents asked to participate in critical community survey that aims to guide future goals and policy of the village

The Village of Park Forest is asking residents to complete a community survey, online or on paper. (Pixabay)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is asking for residents to help in developing strategic plans for the future of the community by taking a simple survey. A strong survey response allows the Village’s elected officials to make better-informed decisions, with your best interest in mind.

The survey can be completed anonymously. However, to be entered in a raffle for a chance to win one of several prizes, including a $50 water bill credit, a $100 water bill credit, or the grand prize of a 65″ 4K television, name, and address is required.

The response deadline is Aug. 27, 2021. Click here to complete the 10-minute survey now.

Mr. Mick said the following about the survey at a recent meeting of the Village Board:

The Village Board is currently getting underway with strategic planning efforts. As part of this work, the Park Forest Mayor and the Board of Trustees are asking for resident feedback on Village services. Park Foresters are asked to fill out a community survey. Nearly 1,200 community survey responses have already been received and this will help the Village Board in its efforts. However, the deadline for responses is August 27th and more resident feedback is greatly appreciated. Residents seeking to complete the survey can do so electronically from the home page of the Village website, or by picking up a hard copy of the survey in the lobby of Village Hall. Submitted surveys will enter you into a drawing to win any number of raffle prizes. Residents with any questions regarding the community survey can contact me [Mr. Mick] at Village Hall by calling 748-1129.

GO HERE TO COMPLETE THE BRIEF SURVEY.