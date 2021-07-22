Pop-up Party for Eastgate Youth Wednesday

Deputy Chief Brian Rzyski, Chief Chris Mannino, and kids at the Eastgate Pop-up Party Wednesday. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Multiple village departments and AmeriCorp volunteers hosted a pop-up party in the Eastgate neighborhood Wednesday. All told, the Park Forest Police Department joined with the Park Forest Fire Department, the Village of Park Forest Recreation and Parks, the Department of Public Works, the Economic Development team, the Village Manager’s office, AmeriCorps NCCC volunteers, and Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163.

“We grilled out, played sports, enjoyed a bounce house, explored some public safety vehicles, and showed residents of Eastgate that their community is an important part of Park Forest,” police said in a statement. “If all this looks like fun, we do it on a grander scale at Unity Day on August 4th at Main Street Nights. Save the date. More info will be out soon!”

As eNews Park Forest first reported in June, the August 4 Main Street Nights will feature Istvan and His Imaginary Band, starting at 6:30 PM. Istvan will perform interactive musical performance of rock ’n’ roll, country, and pop-punk songs. Featuring sing-alongs and freeze dances, the kids will have a great time participating in the fun. Istvan says he “likes the guitar. He likes crazy sounds and pretty songs.”

“I’m still trying to make my records sound better, and to get new wonderful people to sing and play on my records and on stage with me. I want to make music that feels effortless and honest,” Istvan says. “I still want to challenge whoever’s listening but make certain they’re entertained along the way.”

Fredi Taylor’s Legacy Music Project will energize the crowd starting at 7:30 PM. The Chicago born vocalist features the Nu Source Band and offers classic and contemporary R&B hits that span the generations.

The food and celebration will begin earlier. Check back for details.