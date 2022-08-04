73.5 F
Park Forest
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
HomePoliticsElections
PoliticsElectionsLatest NewsPark ForestSchools

Prairie State College Board Of Trustees Searches For New Member

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
0
Prairie State College board of trustees seeks a member
Prairie State College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Christopher Baikauskas has resigned from the Prairie State College (PSC) Board of Trustees and the Board is now seeking candidates to fill the vacant position. The Board is required to appoint an interim trustee to serve until the next PSC election in 2023. 

“We appreciate the tremendous work that Chris Baikauskas has contributed to the PSC Board and his exceptional years of service,” said Dr. Ronald J. White, Chairman of the Board.

With his resignation, the Board has turned its attention to finding an interim trustee and is accepting applications from possible candidates. Candidates will be notified by Friday, August 19, whether or not they will be interviewed. Interviews will take place at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, at 5:30 p.m. The candidate selected will be sworn in at the Board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m.  

To qualify for the position, a candidate must be a registered voter and a resident of Illinois Community College District 515 for a minimum of one year prior to the appointment. Applicants must submit a letter of interest and a prospective member profile to Pat Trost, Chief of Staff, at [email protected] by Monday, August 15 at 4:30 p.m. More information can be found here at prairiestate.edu.

This is news from Prairie State College.

Previous articleFinal Main Street Nights Canceled Due to Severe Weather Forecast
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,829FansLike
1,275FollowersFollow
573SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Trending

Load more
Park Forest
scattered clouds
73.5 ° F
78.3 °
69.8 °
87 %
3.2mph
40 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
95 °
Mon
87 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.