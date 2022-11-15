33.5 F
Park Forest
Monday, November 14, 2022
Prairie State College Men’s Soccer Earns National Tournament Berth

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
0
Pioneers defeat Jones College 2-0. Goals by Leo Dutra and Magloire Makila. (PSC Pioneers on Twitter)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) men’s soccer has been selected for an at-large berth into the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, which will be held November 14-19 at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.

It is the second time in three years PSC will attempt to navigate through the nation’s top teams to achieve the ultimate goal of a national championship.

The Pioneers finished the season with a 16-4 record, good enough for the NJCAA to select them as the No. 11 seed in the upcoming tournament.

With the selection, the Pioneers are guaranteed two matches as part of the pool play format. PSC played and prevailed 2-nil Monday against second-seeded Jones College (Miss.) and will square off against No. 7 Mesa Community College on Tuesday. Tuesday’s match is slated to kick off at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Goals for Monday’s win were by Leo Dutra and Magloire Makila.

If PSC wins its pool, the Pioneers will advance to the national semifinal, which will be played Friday, November 18, with a potential championship match on Saturday, November 19.

A full tournament bracket is available here.

The NJCAA will have a live stream for all tournament matches, which is available for purchase.

For live updates, please follow the social media accounts listed below for Prairie State College Athletics.

Twitter@PSCPioneers
Facebook Prairie State College Athletics
Instagram@prairiestatecollegeathletics

eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

