Prairie State College to Host In-Person Open House, April 9

Open House at PSC. (SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) is hosting an Open House for those looking to begin or continue on the path to earning a college degree, start or change careers or learn about all the programs and services available at PSC.

The Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 9, on the college’s main campus at 202 S. Halsted St. in Chicago Heights.

Attendees will get the opportunity to speak with faculty, learn about the admissions process and programs, including our new degree and certificate options, take lab tours, hear from various departments, and receive PSC giveaways. Programs featured at the Open House include Dental Hygiene, Exercise Science, Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Surgical Technology, and Transfer Programs.

Highlights of the upcoming Open House at PSC:

The Nursing Program will show demos in its brand new simulation lab and educate students on the ins and outs of the program.



Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the biology and chemistry labs on campus.



Exercise Science will show off its recently reopened Fitness Center, talk about community membership and exercise classes, hold a fitness challenge, and inform attendees about Group Fitness, Personal Training and Exercise Science Associate’s degrees.



Tour Dental Hygiene’s new clinic, participate in fun oral health activities, and meet faculty and students while learning about the Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs. Children will also be able to meet PSC’s Giant Tooth mascot.



Meet the faculty for the Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) program at PSC and tour the school’s new Physical Therapy Assistant lab. The faculty will be available to answer questions about the new PTA program.



Surgical Technology will show off its surgical instruments, and its faculty will be there to answer questions about the Surgical Technology program.

For students who want to start their degree at PSC and finish at a university, PSC will have a transfer counselor available to speak to answer questions about our transfer agreements and programs.

Admission to the Open House is free. Register HERE.



For more information, contact Beth Wyack, Manager of Recruitment and Outreach, at (708) 709-7776 or [email protected]