Prairie State College to Offer In-Person, Hybrid, and Online Courses This Fall

Meet Ricky, a student at Prairie State College. (Photo: PSC)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In addition to online courses, Prairie State College (PSC) students will have the opportunity to return to the classroom for in-person instruction and hybrid classes, with flexible scheduling options and convenient start dates throughout the fall 2021 semester.

“The College is transitioning to meet our students’ need for more face-to-face classes and services to provide a more personalized experience,” said Dr. Thomas Saban. PSC Interim President. “With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Illinois, we are excited to offer our students more flexibility and provide them with the opportunity to return to campus this fall.”

Registration for the fall 2021 semester is underway. Continuing and prospective students seeking a degree or certificate can now enroll in 16-, 14-, 12- and eight-week courses. The 16-week and first eight-week courses begin Aug. 23. Classes for the 14-week session begin Sept. 7. The 12-week courses begin Sept. 17, and the second eight-week session begins Oct. 18. All classes offer the same course material and credit hours. For shorter weeks, class session times are extended.

To enroll at PSC, students must first complete an online application. New students must speak with an advisor to register for the first semester by making an appointment on Qless. Current and returning PSC students can register through WebAdvisor or complete an Online Registration Form.

Classes for the fall semester are offered in one of four ways: online with no meeting pattern, online with a meeting pattern, hybrid, or in-person. All courses are marked to identify how the course will be taught. Courses with no identifier are held in person.

IN – Online courses with no designated meeting time | (Example: Eng 101 IND1) Students learn independently through readings, videos, exams, written work, and online exercises. Although there are no meeting times, and students can access lectures and lessons at their convenience, these classes are not entirely self-paced—students will be required to complete assignments and sit for exams according to given deadlines. Faculty may choose to offer optional supplemental opportunities to support the classroom activities.

MP – Online with a designated meeting pattern | (Example: Chem 110 MPF1) Although entirely online, students attend these classes as they would a traditional course. Connected by webcam and microphone, students and their professors will engage in lectures and class discussions. As with other online classes, coursework will not be self-paced, and deadlines for assignments and exams will apply.

HYB or HY – A blend of online learning and face-to-face sessions | (Example: NURS 100 HYB01) Hybrid courses have learning activities that must be completed online as well as class sessions that require on-campus or other in-person attendance, such as labs, clinicals, presentations, or other activities. If a student is registered for a hybrid class, the in-person class session offered will be on campus or at other locations depending upon the needs of the program. These in- person meetings will only occur during the scheduled in-person class time.

Face-to-face courses are listed with designated meeting time, days, and an assigned room. (Example: ECON 201-01, MW 9:30-10:45, Room 3140.)

All classes are listed on WebAdvisor, along with instructions on how to search for each course.

The college is open to the community from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, PSC will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours on Wednesdays. Virtual services will continue across a number of platforms in conjunction with in-person services. Current hours of operation for individual departments are listed on the general information page at prairiestate.edu.

As of Jun. 1, the college no longer requires individuals to sign in or stop for temperature checks. However, masks are still required while on campus. More information about safety precautions is available at prairiestate.edu/covid19.

Financial aid and scholarships are available to eligible applicants. The PSC Foundation also offers scholarships for tuition, books, and fees to those who qualify. For more information, visit prairiestate.edu/foundation.

For more information on how to enroll, visit prairiestate.edu/start.