Public Health Officials Announce 8,519 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 8,519 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 149 deaths since March 4, 2022.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,045,718 cases, including 33,075 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since March 4, 2022, laboratories have reported 642,494 specimens for a total of 55,731,994. As of last night, 676 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 4-10, 2022 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4-10, 2022 is 1.5%.

A total of 21,217,198 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,522 doses. Since March 4, 2022, 66,654 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.