Park Forest
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Register in One Day via Prairie State College’s Walk-in Wednesdays

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Prairie State College
Prairie State College. (PSC)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The fall semester begins soon at Prairie State College (PSC), and registering for classes can happen in as little as one day. Every Wednesday, prospective students can attend Walk-in Wednesdays to complete the enrollment and registration process. 

Each Wednesday (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) through August 17, Advising and Financial Aid are available to meet with students in 30-minute blocks to assist with any questions and help with registration. 

Before reserving a time slot, attendees should complete the following tasks: 

  • Submit PSC Admissions Application
  • Submit the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
  • Submit high school transcript or complete the PSC placement exam (if required.)

Additionally, students transferring from another institution should submit their college transcripts.

Please confirm your appointment and fill out the checklist at the link below.
https://formsmarts.com/form/28im.

Previous articlePrairie State College Board Of Trustees Searches For New Member
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

