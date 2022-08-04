Register in One Day via Prairie State College’s Walk-in Wednesdays

Prairie State College. (PSC)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The fall semester begins soon at Prairie State College (PSC), and registering for classes can happen in as little as one day. Every Wednesday, prospective students can attend Walk-in Wednesdays to complete the enrollment and registration process.

Each Wednesday (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) through August 17, Advising and Financial Aid are available to meet with students in 30-minute blocks to assist with any questions and help with registration.

Before reserving a time slot, attendees should complete the following tasks:

Submit PSC Admissions Application

Submit the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Submit high school transcript or complete the PSC placement exam (if required.)

Additionally, students transferring from another institution should submit their college transcripts.

Please confirm your appointment and fill out the checklist at the link below.

https://formsmarts.com/form/28im.