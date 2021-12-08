“Remembering Rich East” DVD On Sale Now

A Remembering Rich East DVD is available for purchase now. (Park Forest Historical Society)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- “Remembering Rich East” DVD is now for sale for $20 each from the Park Forest Historical Society. The DVD is 23 minutes of video and photos of the interior and exterior of Rich East High School, along with images from brochures that were put out when it was planned and when it opened. Photos from the Bernard Klein collection are included. Background music includes renditions of the Fight Song and Loyalty Song written by Jay Hoel and sung by Singing Rockets.

Copies can be purchased at the museum during regular hours or by appointment.

Limited copies are available, but more will be printed if these sell out.

The Society hired a photographer to document the building in May 2020, and a videographer to compile the video.

The 1950s Park Forest House Museum, 227 Monee Road, Park Forest, IL (inside the last two classrooms of St. Mary’s Catholic Church) is open Wednesday and Saturday 1-3:30; or by appointment at other times. Admission to the museum is free with a $20 purchase of a DVD.

Other Park Forest books, cards, buttons, $15 11x 17 prints of the Holiday Theater, and Marshall Field’s bricks from the Park Forest store are also for sale at the museum.

Sales are via cash or check, only.

The museum represents what a townhome might have looked like in the first five years of the village, 1948-1953. Toys, dolls, books, clothes, and household furnishings from the period are on display.

“Step Back into a 1950s Christmas and Hanukkah” exhibit is up through January 5, 2022.

The C. Sincere Black Forest Green aluminum tree on display in the museum is featured on a website by Kelly McClure, “The Aluminum Forest” at www.TheAluminumForest.com. Not only is the tree unique and rare, but the society owns one of the few remaining sets of the boxes the tree is meant to be stored in.

The museum is not generally open on holidays. Call to ask about January 1 opening.

“The museum is very family-friendly. It makes a great destination for intergenerational visits” says Jane Nicoll, Director.

Regular admission is Adults $5; 12 and under are free with an adult.

More information and email contact can be found at www.parkforesthistory.org, or is with Jane Nicoll at 708-481-4252. Check Facebook pages for the museum for possible closings.