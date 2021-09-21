Rep. Kelly Expresses Outrage on Reports of Mistreatment of Haitian Migrants at the Border

A woman holds a Haitian flag. (abdallahh / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly (IL-02) today released the following statement regarding the reported mistreatment of Haitian migrants at the U.S. Southern border:

“I am outraged to see the photos and videos from our Southern border which appear to show border patrol agents using whips on migrants. This violence is unacceptable. Secretary Mayorkas should ensure that all migrants are being treated with humanity and respect and provide an update to Congress on this situation.

The people of Haiti are experiencing serious hardship politically and economically following the assassination of their president, the COVID-19 crisis, and natural disasters. As Haitians increasingly flee these crises and other tumultuous situations in South and Central America, we must treat refugees with dignity while upholding the laws of the United States.”

The Department of Homeland Security said, as reported in the Washington Post:

“The Department of Homeland Security does not tolerate the abuse of migrants in our custody and we take these allegations very seriously,” the DHS statement read. “The footage is extremely troubling and the facts learned from the full investigation, which will be conducted swiftly, will define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken.”

The statement said Mayorkas has directed DHS’s internal oversight office to send personnel to the camp and oversee agents’ conduct “full-time.”

“We are committed to processing migrants in a safe, orderly, and humane way,” it said. “We can and must do this in a way that ensures the safety and dignity of migrants.”