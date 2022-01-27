Rep. Kelly Joins Bipartisan Group of House Members Praising Supply Chain Provisions in the America COMPETES Act

America COMPETES Includes Rep. Kelly’s Bipartisan Supply CHAIN Act

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Today, Congresswoman Robin L. Kelly (IL-02) joined a bipartisan group of House members in praising the supply chain provisions in the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength (America COMPETES) Act, which was released yesterday. The America COMPETES Act includes proposals authored by Representatives Robin Kelly (IL-02), Tom Malinowski (NJ-7), Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-At Large), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), Susan Wild (PA-7), Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-7), and Debbie Dingell (MI-12) to bolster U.S. supply chains and spur domestic manufacturing of critical goods.

“We have all felt the strain that global supply chain shortfalls have placed on our economy and on our wallets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We must act now to strengthen our supply chains and protect U.S. manufacturers, small businesses, and consumers from the next crisis,” said Representative Kelly (D-IL). “I am pleased that the America COMPETES Act includes my bill, the bipartisan Supply CHAIN Act, to create an Office of Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response within the Department of Commerce to monitor supply chains of critical goods and materials, and plan for and respond to supply chain disruptions. We will keep working to ensure the continued flow of goods for American manufacturers and consumers.”

“Among the hard lessons we learned during the pandemic was that America should never again be dependent on strategic adversaries like China for the goods most critical to our economic and national security,” said Representative Malinowski (D-NJ). “Whether it’s the PPE that protects us from disease, the chips in our cars and phones, or the key materials used in electric vehicles and solar panels, we must manufacture more at home. So, I’m delighted that the America COMPETES Act includes my bill, the Building Resilient Supply Chains Act, which will shore up our supply chains and make one of the biggest public investments in our history to spur domestic manufacturing.”

“As the founder of the Bipartisan Future of Work Caucus, I’ve been focused on the challenges and lessons we can take away from the impact that COVID-19 has had on our economy,” said Representative Blunt Rochester (D-DE). “Chief among those lessons is having a more reliable and sustainable supply chain that rapidly responds to the needs of the American economy. That’s why I’m so thrilled that the America COMPETES Act includes our bipartisan Building Resilient Supply Chains Act, which will help expand American capacity to produce the key components for so many of the products we rely on every single day – and in the process, will make our economy more competitive, reliable, and sustainable.”

“From the beginning of the pandemic, Americans have seen the vulnerability in some of our critical supply chains. They understand how fragile this global network has become and the security threats we face by allowing the most important medicines, technology, and tools to be controlled by one source or country,” said Representative Kinzinger (R-IL). “I introduced the bipartisan MADE in the Americas Act to address these vulnerabilities and incentivize more manufacturing to be done here in the United States. After months of negotiations, I’m pleased the House is improving upon what the Senate has passed with the inclusion of four bills to comprise the supply chain division of the America COMPETES Act and we have a marker to continue this work and provide national and economic security for the American people. It’s important that negotiations continue to ensure we have a truly bipartisan and bicameral product that can reach the President’s desk for signature.”

“The strongest supply chain is one that is entirely Made in America,” said Representative Wild (D-PA). “That is why it’s so essential that we invest in a future that bolsters domestic manufacturing, while also ensuring that businesses big and small have critical access to key supply chain recommendations. I am extremely proud to have introduced bipartisan legislation, the Supply Chain Security and Resilience Act, so businesses and job creators have a place to turn for guidance on securing supply chains. The time is now to prevent future shortages of key materials and promote American competitiveness with China.”

“COVID-19 showed us all how critical resilient supply chains are for consumers and businesses. All across my district, small business owners and manufacturers have told me about the challenges they face in accessing materials critical to their business. These disruptions harm businesses, their employees, and our local economies. It is critical that the final version of the competition package includes a robust supply chain section, including my bill, that gives us the tools we need to secure supply chains, ensures we are better prepared to address these challenges, and allows American companies to keep doing what they do so well — build,” said Representative Bourdeaux (D-GA).

“This pandemic has demonstrated the need for the United States to bring our supply chain home – pure and simple. This will return jobs, create new ones, and protect national security,” said Representative Dingell (D-MI). “I am happy to partner with Reps. Wild and Kinzinger on my Supply Chain Security and Resilience Act which is included in the America COMPETES Act. This legislation is a significant step in improving our supply chain management practices and resiliency so we can strengthen U.S. involvement in critical industries like semiconductor chips and advanced batteries and also maintain and create good-paying American jobs.”

In October, the House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing titled “Investing in American Jobs: Legislation to Strengthen Manufacturing and Competitiveness,” at which a range of supply chain bills were considered, including:

H.R. 5495, the “Building Resilient Supply Chains Act,” Representatives Malinowski, Kinzinger, Blunt Rochester

H.R. 5505, the “Supply Chain Security and Resilience Act,” Representatives Wild, Kinzinger, Dingell

H.R. 5492, the “Manufacturing Economy and National Security Act,” Representatives Kinzinger, Malinowski, Blunt Rochester

H.R. 5479, the “Supply Chain Health and Integrity for the Nation Act,” Representatives Bourdeaux, Kinzinger, Kelly

These bills form the basis of the supply chain title in the America COMPETES Act and the members will continue to advocate for them during the conference process with the Senate.

This is news from Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office.