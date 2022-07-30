69.9 F
Park Forest
Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeLatest NewsLatest Local News
Latest NewsLatest Local NewsPark ForestPolitics

Rep. Kelly Votes to Pass the Assault Weapons Ban Act

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
1
The assault weapons ban passed the House, Rep. Kelly voted in favor of the assault weapons ban
Rep. Kelly voted in favor of the assault weapons ban. (MGN)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Friday, Congresswoman Robin Kelly voted to pass H.R. 1808, Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2022, which passed by a vote of 217 to 213. The Assault Weapons Ban Act restores and updates the prior assault weapons ban that kept weapons of war out of our communities for a decade before Republicans opposed its renewal. 

“Time and again we’ve seen the deadly effects assault weapons have on our communities,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “I’ve listened to testimony from medical providers across the country about why these weapons of war are so deadly and why victims shot with these weapons often cannot be saved. We have data showing that violence decreases when these weapons are banned. It’s clear that we cannot carry on as is. I voted to pass the assault weapons ban because it will save lives.”

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 would:

  • Prohibit the sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semiautomatic assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices
  • Update definitions of semiautomatic assault weapons under federal law
  • Require that semiautomatic assault weapons be securely stored so that they are not accessible to those who are prohibited from possessing them
  • Protect the rights of hunters, gun collectors, farmers, sport shooters, and those who use firearms for self-defense through exemptions for grandfathered weapons, antiques, most manually operated firearms, and more than 2,200 listed firearms that are not affected by its prohibitions

This legislation is endorsed by Brady, Everytown for Gun Safety, the Major Cities Chiefs Association, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association, the American Academy of Nursing, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, and the American Public Health Association.

Previous articleCongresswoman Robin Kelly Withdraws Her Bid for a Second Term as Chair of Democratic Party of Illinois
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,827FansLike
1,273FollowersFollow
572SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Trending

Load more
Park Forest
clear sky
69.9 ° F
74.7 °
64.7 °
66 %
0mph
0 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
74 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.