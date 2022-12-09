33.8 F
Park Forest
Friday, December 9, 2022
Rep. Robin Kelly Discusses the Future of Health Policy at Axios Event

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Dr. Robin Kelly, Congresswoman for Illinois 2nd District, speaks at an Axios forum on healthcare
Dr. Robin Kelly, Congresswoman for Illinois 2nd District, speaks at an Axios forum on healthcare. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Representative Robin Kelly (IL-02) joined Axios’s Tina Reed to discuss the future of healthcare policy. The conversation focused on a range of issues, including combating maternal mortality, addressing mental health, increasing clinical trial diversity, and treating gun violence like the public health crisis that it is.

Watch the full interview here:

Congresswoman Kelly is working to ensure that the Medicaid postpartum extension to a full year of coverage, accessible to residents of every state, is passed before the end of this year. This is a key provision in the MOMMA’s Act, using research-backed strategies to combat maternal mortality.

The CDC found that 80% of maternal mortality deaths are preventable. Black maternal deaths are nearly six times higher than those of their white counterparts in Illinois.

“The American people are looking to Democrats in Congress to provide solutions to their challenges, particularly on health care issues,” said Rep. Robin Kelly. “I was proud to accomplish so much in the last two years, especially expanding efforts to combat maternal mortality, and I hope we can continue to build on this success.”

