Rep. Robin Kelly Votes to Pass the ‘Respect For Marriage Act’. (MGN)

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02) voted to pass the ‘Respect for Marriage Act,’ codifying the rights of same-sex couples to marry into federal law. The legislation now goes to President Biden’s desk for signature.

After a series of decisions by the Supreme Court to roll back fundamental rights, especially the right to an abortion, Democrats acted swiftly to protect hard-fought freedoms. The right of all people, no matter who they love, to marry is under attack. Representative Robin Kelly has been a steadfast supporter of marriage equality and has continued to support Congressional efforts to safeguard this right proudly.

“Today is a very good day in the House. I am so proud that Congress has taken this crucial step toward progress and codified the rights of all people to marry who they love,” said Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02). “As a committed supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, I will continue to work on behalf of my LGBTQ+ constituents to ensure that every person is treated equally, with the dignity and respect they deserve.”