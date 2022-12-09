33.8 F
Park Forest
Friday, December 9, 2022
Rep. Robin Kelly Votes to Pass the ‘Respect For Marriage Act’

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Rep. Robin Kelly Votes to Pass the 'Respect For Marriage Act'.

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02) voted to pass the ‘Respect for Marriage Act,’ codifying the rights of same-sex couples to marry into federal law. The legislation now goes to President Biden’s desk for signature.

After a series of decisions by the Supreme Court to roll back fundamental rights, especially the right to an abortion, Democrats acted swiftly to protect hard-fought freedoms. The right of all people, no matter who they love, to marry is under attack. Representative Robin Kelly has been a steadfast supporter of marriage equality and has continued to support Congressional efforts to safeguard this right proudly.

“Today is a very good day in the House. I am so proud that Congress has taken this crucial step toward progress and codified the rights of all people to marry who they love,” said Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02). “As a committed supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, I will continue to work on behalf of my LGBTQ+ constituents to ensure that every person is treated equally, with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

