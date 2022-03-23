RTHS ProStart Students Make Impact at Illinois Culinary Competition

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Rich Township High School District 227 team of ProStart Culinary students competed at the 22nd Annual ProStart Invitational hosted by the Illinois Restaurant Association on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The invitational is only open to students aged 16 – 18. They earned a strong finish and showcased their aptitude and love of cooking food.

Alicaia Campbell from Chicago Heights (RTHS Photo) Gia Bledsoe from Richton Park (RTHS Photo) Christian Rainer from Richton Park (RTHS Photo) Malachi Baines from Matteson (RTHS Photo)

Pictured above are the four RTHS students who competed in the 22nd Annual ProStart Invitational and finished in third place.

RTHS students worked hard to win a 3rd place finish. The students who competed were Malachi Baines of Matteson – salmon and shrimp entree, Alicaia Campbell from Chicago Heights – heirloom tomato and goat cheese salad, Gia Bledsoe from Richton Park – salmon shrimp entree, Christen Rainer of Richton Park – Raspberry Soufflé Dessert. On the WGN TV report it was said of Malachi Baines, “Behind the mask is the heart of a future chef.” The Chef and Instructor of the RTHS Students is Chef Mark Crawford, who has many years of success in the culinary arts.

The competition gives the students exposure to judges who are Michelin-starred chefs and James Beard nominees as the students launch their careers into the competitive and lucrative field.

