Park Forest
Friday, July 22, 2022
RTHS Students Studying at Oxford University this Summer

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Two Park Forest students from Rich Township High School District 227 are at the academically renowned Oxford University in England this summer to participate in the Oxford Royale Academy (ORA). They left July 16th, and for the next two weeks, senior Anthony Cotton will take “Experimental Psychology.” Sophomore Miguel Dixon will take courses on “Racing Extinction: Climate” and “Politics & Global Leadership.”

side by side portraits of two Park Forest students studying at Oxford University this summer.
Two Rich Township High School students are attending class at Oxford this summer (Photo RTHS)

The RTHS scholars will be taking advantage of various activities while at ORA. They will learn from workshops, guest speakers, interactive lectures, educational trips, seminars, and group projects and will have a chance to debate current issues with their fellow academy classmates.

The Oxford Royale Academy is a leading global provider of elite summer schools. Driven by a belief that education is more than a formal classroom, it offers students unparalleled cultural and learning experiences, giving them a window into a world of opportunity.

Founded nearly 20 years ago, the Oxford Royale Academy offers young people a broader and richer learning experience and drives their success in paths they may not have considered. Since then, ORA has welcomed more than 25,000 students from over 170 nations and has become a three-time winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise and a five-time winner of the British Educational Travel Award for the best educational product.

Rich Township High School District 227 serves the residents of Country Club Hills, Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, Richton Park, a small section of Chicago Heights and adjoining rural areas in South Cook County. The district enrolls nearly 2,400 students and operates two campuses, a Fine Arts and Communications Campus in Richton Park, and a STEM Campus in Olympia Fields.

This news item is from Rich Township High School District 227.

Previous articleSomonauk Nature Adventure Park Opening Delayed
