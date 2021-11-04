Johnathon Spence of Park Forest Graduates from Monmouth College

Johnathon Spence (Monmouth College)

Manmouth, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Johnathon Spence of Park Forest recently fulfilled the graduation requirements at Monmouth College. Spence is a physics major.

Mr. Spence also played soccer at Manmouth wearing number 18 for the Fighting Scots.

Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the birthplace of the women’s fraternity movement, the college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks, and two innovative Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.

