Mia Nash Named to SNHU President’s List

Manchester, NH-(ENEWSPF)- Mia Nash of Park Forest has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 President’s List. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

We congratulate Mia Nash on her academic accomplishments.

