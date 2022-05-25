Recent Prairie State College Graduate Rebbie Davis Named Jack Kent Cooke Scholar

Rebbie Davis. (PSC)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Recent Prairie State College (PSC) graduate Rebbie Davis has been named a recipient of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Transfer Scholarship.

The foundation selected 100 students from over 1,200 applicants from 332 community colleges. Davis is one of only seven community college students in Illinois to receive the scholarship.

The scholarship is worth up to $55,000 per year for up to three years to attend a four-year accredited undergraduate school with the ability to pursue any area of study.

“I am overjoyed that Rebbie is a 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholar, “ Prairie State College Counselor and Transfer Coordinator Sarah Hein said. “She is a talented person with a strong drive to help others. This incredible scholarship is supporting a person destined to make a positive difference in the world in her future career.”

Cooke Transfer Scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service, and leadership.

As part of the scholarship, Davis will receive comprehensive educational advising to help guide her through the process of transitioning to a four-year college and assistance preparing her for possible careers. She will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school funding.

Click the link for a complete list of scholars and more information about the Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarship.



Current and future PSC students looking to take steps to become competitive applicants for future Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarships can contact Hein at [email protected] for assistance.

This is news from Prairie State College. We congratulate Rebbie Davis.