59.4 F
Park Forest
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
HomeSchoolsAcademics
SchoolsAcademicsScholarshipsLatest NewsNewsPark Forest

Recent Prairie State College Graduate Rebbie Davis Named Jack Kent Cooke Scholar

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
1
Rebbie Davis
Rebbie Davis. (PSC)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Recent Prairie State College (PSC) graduate Rebbie Davis has been named a recipient of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Transfer Scholarship. 

The foundation selected 100 students from over 1,200 applicants from 332 community colleges. Davis is one of only seven community college students in Illinois to receive the scholarship.

The scholarship is worth up to $55,000 per year for up to three years to attend a four-year accredited undergraduate school with the ability to pursue any area of study. 

“I am overjoyed that Rebbie is a 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholar, “ Prairie State College Counselor and Transfer Coordinator Sarah Hein said. “She is a talented person with a strong drive to help others. This incredible scholarship is supporting a person destined to make a positive difference in the world in her future career.”

Cooke Transfer Scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service, and leadership.

As part of the scholarship, Davis will receive comprehensive educational advising to help guide her through the process of transitioning to a four-year college and assistance preparing her for possible careers. She will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school funding. 

Click the link for a complete list of scholars and more information about the Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarship.

Current and future PSC students looking to take steps to become competitive applicants for future Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarships can contact Hein at [email protected] for assistance.

This is news from Prairie State College. We congratulate Rebbie Davis.

Previous articleMain Street Nights Returns June 8
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,803FansLike
1,268FollowersFollow
567SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

Most Popular Articles

Load more
Park Forest
overcast clouds
59.4 ° F
63.7 °
54.6 °
58 %
3mph
88 %
Wed
71 °
Thu
70 °
Fri
67 °
Sat
74 °
Sun
70 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.