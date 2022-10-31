South Holland Master Chorale to offer “Hymns of Praise”

Some members of Chicago Gargoyle Brass. (Chicago Gargoyle Brass on Facebook)

South Holland, IL-(ENEWSPF)- South Holland Master Chorale will present a “Hymns of Praise” concert on Sunday, November 20, at 4 p.m. at Sts. Joseph, Anne and Emeric Parish, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood.

The 80-voice community chorale, which draws singers from throughout the Chicago Southland and Northwest Indiana, will be joined by Chicago Gargoyle Brass, organist Mark Sudeith and pianist Marilyn Bourgeois in a selection of hymns that honor holidays and special events throughout the year.

“Explore with the Chorale the wide variety of music, familiar and new, that brings praise to such occasions as coronations, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and beyond,” said Philip Bauman, the Chorale’s recently named music director.

“For instance, what Easter celebration is complete without ‘Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,’ or a Thanksgiving service without ‘Let All Things Now Living,’ or Christmas without ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful,’ the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus or John Rutter’s stunning setting of ‘What Sweeter Music’?

“Psalms have provided an inspiration for many composers,” Bauman said. “One of my favorite contemporary composers, Dan Forrest, has a beautiful setting of Psalm 121, ‘I lift my eyes unto the hills, from where will my help come?’ I suspect this setting for brass, piano and mixed chorus will be an audience favorite. He has a way of creating long, lyrical, flowing lines.”

Gargoyle Brass ensemble and organist Mark Sudeith will be featured in a stunning arrangement by James Curnow titled “Rejoussance – Fantasia on ‘Ein Feste Burg’.” Bauman noted that “the mighty hymn of praise known by most as ‘A Mighty Fortess Is Our God’ is one of the best-known hymns of the Lutheran tradition, and has a deserving place among the great hymns of praise.”

Bauman also said that the hymn tune “Old Hundreth” has been used by many a composer, from J.S. Bach to Ralph Vaughan Williams. The Chorale will sing Vaughan Williams’ setting that was first performed at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II using the text, “All people that on earth do dwell.”

Admission to the concert is free; donations will be accepted. Audience members are asked to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding wearing of masks at large public gatherings. Chorale singers will be masked for the protection of fellow performers and the audience.

For more information, visit the Chorale website at www.southhollandmasterchorale.org or email [email protected]