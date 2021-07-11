South Suburban College Drive-Thru Testing Site Now Providing Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations

South Suburban College’ drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is now offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. (Photo: SSC)

South Holland, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The South Suburban College (SSC) drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is now offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. The one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for individuals ages 18 years and older. Vaccination is available three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and testing is available the same days plus Saturday. No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru set up at the College’s Main Campus northwest parking lot at 15800 South State Street, South Holland, Illinois.

SSC also recently added a second COVID-19 testing site at its Oak Forest Center (OFC) to provide free testing through the SHIELD Illinois program. The OFC-SHIELD testing site is initially limited to two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Testing results are available within 24 hours. If demand increases, dates and times will be expanded.

To schedule an appointment, a SHIELD Illinois account must be created through Portal.shieldillinois.com using agency code: df5brbrj

The Oak Forest Center is located at 16333 South Kilbourn Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois.

In addition, Cook County’s mass vaccination site at South Suburban College’s Gymnasium is now open for walk-in service. All individuals ages 16 or older can (ages 16 and 17 with parent or guardian) may get vaccinated between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No special residency, preregistration nor appointments are required.

While walk-ins are currently being vaccinated with little or no wait times, appointments may still also be scheduled at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. The National Guard now administers up to 1,200 Pfizer vaccines per day at the site.

South Suburban College also continues to maintain its COVID-19 drive-thru testing four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health. No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru tents set up at the College’s Main Campus northwest parking lot. Testing site inquiries may be made by calling (888) 297-7208.