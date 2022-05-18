South Suburban College to Host Cook County Career Connect Free Hiring & Resource Fair on May 24

South Suburban College South Holland Campus (Source: ssc.edu)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- South Suburban College (SSC) will host the Cook County Career Connector Hiring & Resource Fair on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kindig Performing Arts Center. This event marks the kickoff of the Cook County Career Connector program sponsored by Cook County and The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership (The Partnership) with support from Employment & Employer Services (E&ES) and the South Suburban American Job Center (AJC).

The Cook County Career Connector promotes a more inclusive and equitable economy as Cook County emerges from the pandemic by connecting County residents to quality jobs and connecting County employers to a skilled and diverse talent pool.

“The County is committed to utilizing American Rescue Plan Act dollars to provide opportunities to address the needs of both businesses and job seekers as we continue to recover from the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Businesses today face historic challenges finding the talent they need and we also know that there are many people seeking new or better jobs. We launched the Career Connector program to make the critical connection between employer and job seeker.”

More than 20 ready-to-hire employers will be on hand in fields that include Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Distribution and Logistics (TDL), and other sectors. Employers include National Tube Supply, Symphony Care Network, Walgreens, Illinois Tollway Call Center, Amazon, PACE Suburban Bus, and more who will offer competitive wages and benefits.

Job seekers should bring at least 15 copies of their resume, dress appropriately, and be prepared to interview during the Career Connector Hiring & Resource Fair. Job seekers can register at ChiCookWorks.org/CCFair.

Masks and temperature checks are required for admittance to the college campus. The SSC Main Campus is located at 15800 S. State St. South Holland, IL 60473. The mission of South Suburban College is to Serve its Students and the Community through lifelong learning.

This is news from Cook County.