Southland College Prep Charter High School to Host Free Vaccination Clinic Wed. July 28

Students and administration from Southland College Prep. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Southland College Prep Charter High School will host a free vaccination clinic to prevent COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 4601 Sauk Trail, Richton Park, Illinois.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at no cost during the event. The clinic will be conducted by the staff of Emerge Med Staffing led by Richard Watson, M.D., FACEP, its CEO.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. Residents of the south suburbs of Chicago have barely reached a 50 percent vaccination rate. Without vaccination, there is a significant chance to contract COVID-19, whose rates are rising again,” said Dr. Watson.

An honors graduate of Howard University Medical School and the first Black chief resident physician at the University of Chicago Hospital, Dr. Watson is board certified in emergency medicine and a fellow in the American College of Emergency Physicians. He heads the Hazel Crest, Illinois based medical organization which has a dedicated COVID center where tests for anti-bodies for protection from the virus, tests for the virus and vaccine inoculations are available.

Pre-registration for the Southland College Prep vaccination clinic at https://www.emergerapidtests.com is encouraged, however walk-ins are welcome.

Anyone ages 12-17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have secured permission through the pre-registration process.

Participants must present a government-issued ID and a health insurance card if they have one.

Those seeking Pfizer or Moderna # 2 inoculations must show proof of vaccination.

“Now that mass inoculation sites throughout Cook County are closed, hyperlocal clinics such as this event at Southland College Prep may well be one of the last opportunities for young people returning to school this fall and other members of their families to become fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, CEO.

“We’re grateful to Dr. Watson and his staff, as we are firm believers that the vaccines available today are the best way to protect oneself, our families and our community from the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Dr. Davis added.