Stagg Tops Marian Catholic in Women’s Tennis

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Marian Catholic women’s tennis team fell 4-2 to Stagg Monday. Their record now stands at 4-7 overall.

In singles, Izabella Slezakova of Stagg defeated Marian Catholic’s Clare Smith 6-1, 6-1. Also in singles, Austeja Kaminskyte (S) defeated Helen Mulugetta (MC) 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, Marian Catholic’s Sierra Schassburger and Abby Yock defeated Stagg’s Neive R. Mcinerney and Madelyn Forde 7-5, 6-3.

Heba Rashid and Julia Chapman (S) defeated Jordan Bailey and Lauryn Crumbley (MC) 6-0, 6-1.

Jayda Taylor and Victoria Francis (MC) defeated Kylie Autullo and Emilia Gorz (S) 6-2, 6-1.

Abbigayle Sevening and Zuzanna Wojcik (S) defeated Lauren Kyte and Ariane Lee (MC) 6-3, 6-4.

The Spartans JV squad defeated Stagg 5-1.

The teams met at Marian Catholic. The Spartans next will play away at Tinley Park on Wednesday.

The Spartan women include:

Varsity: SENIORS: Julisa Alcantar, Victoria Francis, Sierra Schassburger, Abigail Yock. JUNIORS: Lauryn Crumbley, Helen Mulugetta, Clare Smith, Jayda Taylor. SOPHOMORE: Jordan Bailey.

Junior Varsity: SENIORS: Jaelin Brown, Ariane Lee, Bess Son, Kennedy Spencer, Lysette Valdez, Ella Yang. JUNIORS: Brookelin Busby, Jaidyn Bush, Kimberly Colin, Cori’el Lewis, Sofia Olivencia-Duque, Liza Shenker. SOPHOMORES: Lailani Allison, Damea Bailey-Gipson, Shelah Boyd, Miracle Crockrell, Sommasi Egbuna, Lauren Kyte, Zinnia Rosas, Mikyah Ward. FRESHMEN: Alexus Alexander, Ibekwe Chimnecherem, Cameron Conwell, Avalyn Humbert, Ella Kazembe, Julia Keating, Grace Mogbo, Alicia Munoz, Fope Ojomalade.

The Spartans are coached by Scott A. Bodnar. Coach Bodnar sent these results to eNews Park Forest.

We invite other schools in the area, especially Park Forest and Rich Township schools, to send their results to us at [email protected]