Stevie Wonder Tribute at Freedom Hall Rescheduled

John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder Tribute (Freedom Hall Photo)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha sings Stevie Wonder” which was scheduled for Saturday, February 4, at Freedom Hall has been rescheduled and will now open the 2022-2023 season in October. The exact date has not yet been determined. According to Chuck Sabey, Cultural Arts Supervisor at Freedom Hall, patrons can hold their tickets for use at the Fall performance.

The rest of the current Freedom Hall Main Series and Matinee Series is unaltered. The next performance in the Main Series, on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. is “Better Together Presents the Jazz of Ray Charles.” The next Matinee performance is on February 22 at 11 a.m. with “Crooners,” a cabaret show featuring songs from the 1940s and 1950s.

Details on the entire season schedule and ticket information can be found on the Freedom Hall website or by calling the box office on 708-747-0580. Information on safety precautions being taken at Freedom Hall can also be found on the website.