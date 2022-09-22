73.1 F
Park Forest
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at The Drama Group

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE cast
THE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE cast. (photo supplied)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is very pleased to be celebrating and kicking off our 91st season with a rollicking comedy, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE directed by Tyler McMahon.

Show times for SPELLING BEE  are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, September 30, October 1, 6, 7, and 8; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm October 2 and 9.

The Drama Group now has a ticketing service!  We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

Based on concerns regarding the current state of COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, the Board voted unanimously to adopt the following policy;

Audience members will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test. While in the building, everyone will be required to wear a mask. All staff and cast members will need to show proof of vaccination.

SYNOPSIS – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The cast of the show portrays an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter, and one speller leaves!   

At least the losers get a juice box.

Note to the Community

As part of The Drama Group’s ongoing Community Outreach programs, we are inviting the cast, patrons, active members, and audience to donate school supplies, and art supplies, age-appropriate which will be delivered to the Chicago Heights Middle School after the run of the performances. Boxes will be set up in the lobby of the Drama Group Studio building during “Hell Week” and all the performances. Donations can be dropped off in the evenings of September 25 through October 8.

NAME CHARACTER HOME

Angel Mirkov

Olive

Bradley, IL

Megan James

Marcy Park

Highland, IN

Kate Wiersama

Rona Lisa Peretti

Homewood, IL

Ethan Sheeley

Dan Dad / Jesus

Schererville, IN

Michael Behrens

Carl Dad / Olive’s Dad

Rochester, IN

Will Knox

William Barfée

Flossmoor, IL

Joe Gomez

Leaf Coneybear

Palos Park, IL

Hailie Lee Zipper

Logainne Schwartandgrubbenniere

Oak Lawn, IL

Jason Hess

VP Panch

New Lenox, IL

Arielle Ware

Michelle “Mitch” Mahoney &    Olive’s Mom

Orland Hills, IL
 
Production Team

Tyler McMahon

Director / Scenic design

Bradley, IL

Regina A Gadotti

Assistant Director / Hair & Make Up

Chicago Heights, IL

Roland Hatcher

Musical Director

Orland Park, IL

Thomas McMahon

Choreographer

Bradley, IL

Michael J Renzi

Set Design & Construction

New Lenox, IL

Barbara Whitney

Paint Chair

Richton Park, IL

Jennifer Larkin

Light design

New Lenox, IL

Steven Lopez

Sound

Chicago, IL

Tyler, Regina & Cast

Props / Décor

~

Andy Leahy

Stage Manager

Chicago Heights, IL

Rose Crockett

Production Manager

Chicago Heights, IL

Meghan Hoyt

Social Media / Instagram

Flossmoor, IL

Diane Kaffka /
Anaya McCoy

Publicity
Cast interviews

Tinley Park, IL
Homewood, IL

Tina Zagone

Marketing / Publicity

Olympia Fields, IL
This article was supplied by The Drama Group.

eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

