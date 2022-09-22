THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at The Drama Group

THE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE cast. (photo supplied)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is very pleased to be celebrating and kicking off our 91st season with a rollicking comedy, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE directed by Tyler McMahon.



Show times for SPELLING BEE are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, September 30, October 1, 6, 7, and 8; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm October 2 and 9.

The Drama Group now has a ticketing service! We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

Based on concerns regarding the current state of COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, the Board voted unanimously to adopt the following policy; Audience members will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test. While in the building, everyone will be required to wear a mask. All staff and cast members will need to show proof of vaccination.

SYNOPSIS – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The cast of the show portrays an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter, and one speller leaves!

At least the losers get a juice box.

Note to the Community

As part of The Drama Group’s ongoing Community Outreach programs, we are inviting the cast, patrons, active members, and audience to donate school supplies, and art supplies, age-appropriate which will be delivered to the Chicago Heights Middle School after the run of the performances. Boxes will be set up in the lobby of the Drama Group Studio building during “Hell Week” and all the performances. Donations can be dropped off in the evenings of September 25 through October 8.

NAME CHARACTER HOME Angel Mirkov Olive Bradley, IL Megan James Marcy Park Highland, IN Kate Wiersama Rona Lisa Peretti Homewood, IL Ethan Sheeley Dan Dad / Jesus Schererville, IN Michael Behrens Carl Dad / Olive’s Dad Rochester, IN Will Knox William Barfée Flossmoor, IL Joe Gomez Leaf Coneybear Palos Park, IL Hailie Lee Zipper Logainne Schwartandgrubbenniere Oak Lawn, IL Jason Hess VP Panch New Lenox, IL Arielle Ware Michelle “Mitch” Mahoney & Olive’s Mom Orland Hills, IL Production Team Tyler McMahon Director / Scenic design Bradley, IL Regina A Gadotti Assistant Director / Hair & Make Up Chicago Heights, IL Roland Hatcher Musical Director Orland Park, IL Thomas McMahon Choreographer Bradley, IL Michael J Renzi Set Design & Construction New Lenox, IL Barbara Whitney Paint Chair Richton Park, IL Jennifer Larkin Light design New Lenox, IL Steven Lopez Sound Chicago, IL Tyler, Regina & Cast Props / Décor ~ Andy Leahy Stage Manager Chicago Heights, IL Rose Crockett Production Manager Chicago Heights, IL Meghan Hoyt Social Media / Instagram Flossmoor, IL Diane Kaffka /

Anaya McCoy Publicity

Cast interviews Tinley Park, IL

Homewood, IL Tina Zagone Marketing / Publicity Olympia Fields, IL

This article was supplied by The Drama Group.