This Week at the Park Forest Public Library: Curbside, Outdoor, and Virtual Events

The Park Forest Library wants you to know they are open! (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library has been open during the pandemic, though activities and events are now outdoors and virtual. The library, which also serves Olympia Fields, has an activity posted for every day this week.

New patrons who sign up to get a library card get a free book. Library patrons can also access the New York Times for free. Check the PFPL’s website for more information.

Have no home internet service? Park Forest and Chicago Heights residents can register to receive free internet services for 12 months, a service sponsored by the Illinois Connected Community grant awarded to Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163.

Follow this link to apply. The offer is available while subscriptions last. Once you’ve completed the survey, please call 708-668-9488 or 708-949-6393 to get started.

You may also qualify for a federal discount on your internet bill through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. Go here for more information.

Upcoming Events at the Park Forest Public Library

This week’s events at the library include:

Tasty Tuesdays with Chef Mike Niksic: Awesome Salad Dressings

Available on the PFPL YouTube Channel beginning Tuesday, July 13.

Join us twice a month for our new Tasty Tuesdays with Chef Michael Niksic virtual program! This week, Chef Mike’s focus will be Awesome Salad Dressings. Chef Michael Niksic gives you a first hand insight into emulsified salad dressings, zero cholesterol, no eggs. He also drops a very versatile 4 cheese dressing along with a Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Jack Daniels & Malt Vinegar, and Plum & Currant Vinaigrettes. Close-ups, recipes and more are packed into this session.

Click here to access this week’s episode of Tasty Tuesdays.

Recipe cards are available here.

Adult Take & Make: Watermelon Bath Salts

Available through Curbside Services on July 14.

Fresh, fruity, and fun! Make your very own Watermelon Bath Salts with this seasonal DIY project. These colorful, scented DIY Watermelon Bath Salts are the perfect craft to make in the summer. You’ll find all the necessary materials needed in these kits to make the perfect addition to a relaxing, delicious-scented bath. Kits are limited–once they’re gone, they’re gone! Registration is required. Visit our website today to reserve your spot!

Registration will open here on June 14.

Park Forest Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting

The Park Forest Public Library Board of Trustees is elected to set policies and oversee the operation of the Library. Trustees receive no payment for their service. The meetings are open to the public. The meeting agenda includes an opportunity for audience members to address the Board.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82919119462

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 829 1911 9462

Brilliant with Brushes: Painted Rocks Project

Join us outside (weather permitting) on July 16 at 12:00pm.

Check out our Summer Painting Program: Brilliant with Brushes! This year, our Summer Reading theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” so we’re taking it further and we’re going to encourage everyone to splash some color into their community. Join us outside in the Library Gardens (weather permitting) for a colorful, creative craft for all ages to enjoy. This month we’re painting Kindness Rocks, inspired by The Kindness Rock Project. Design your rock in whatever fashion inspires you the most! Don’t forget to leave some encouraging words on there, too. When you’ve finished creating your masterpiece, set it somewhere for everyone to see. You can choose a nice spot in your own garden/backyard, or pick a place in the community where someone can discover it! Registration for this event is required. For more information, contact Miss Nikki or Miss Kaitlyn at (708) 748-3731 ext 31.

Registration will open here on June 18.