Two Park Foresters Earn Spots on Spring 2022 Olivet Nazarene University Dean’s List

Olivet Nazarene University released its Spring 2022 Dean’s List. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Bourbonnais, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Two students from Park Forest have earned spots on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University.

Mikayla Warren and Sydnie Wilson are the students earning the top spots. Mikayla Warren is a 2019 graduate of Crete-Monee High School.

To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, Olivet offers online graduate and continuing studies programs with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships, and worldwide mission trips.

With accredited programs, award-winning academics, and a faculty touting degrees from a wide spectrum of world-class educational institutions, Olivet stands committed to integrating faith and learning.

Nestled in the historic village of Bourbonnais, Illinois, Olivet students gain knowledge and wisdom, and secure degrees that place them ahead of the pack, with portfolios and experience as evidence of an “Education With a Christian purpose.”

The school maintains a presence on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

This is news from Illinois Central College via Merit Pages News. If you have news of student accomplishments, we are happy to share the good news. Please send your information to [email protected]