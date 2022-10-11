Universally Renowned Ailey II Dance Company Returns to Governors State University Center for Performing Arts October 15

Ailey II’s Travon M. Williams. (Photo by Nir Arieli)

University Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Ailey II, the universally renowned second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Governors State University Center for Performing Arts for one night only on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Founded by Alvin Ailey as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble in 1974, Ailey II embodies the founder’s pioneering mission to establish a community that provides dance training, community programs, and performances for all.

Ailey II has grown into one of the most popular modern dance companies known for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best young dancers with the passion and creative vision of emerging choreographers.

Dance Magazine calls Ailey II “second to none,” and The New York Times declares, “There’s nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II, the younger version of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.”

In September 2021, Francesca Harper stepped into the role of Artistic Director of Ailey II, succeeding Sylvia Waters who was selected by Mr. Ailey and served that role for the first 38 seasons. Ms. Harper has trained at the Ailey School and has choreographed for both Ailey companies and brings fresh perspectives to Ailey’s legacy while propelling the company forward.

The touring repertory will include a new piece entitled “mediAcation” choreographed by Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish along with favorites such as “The Hunt” choreographed by Artistic Director Robert Battle and restaged by Elisa Clark, exploring the predatory side of human nature from the primitive thrill of the hunt to modern sports against a thundering percussion soundtrack.

Also featured is “Psūkhe” taken from an Ancient Greek word meaning ‘life’s breath, spirit, and soul” and the origin of the word “psyche.” Choregraphed by artistic director of GALLIM DANCE, Andrea Miller, this energetic dance includes complex solos set to the electronic music of Nicholas Jaar. ”Enemy in the Figure,” an intensely propulsive central section of William Forsythe’s eponymous work will also take the stage.

Ailey II company members included Nicholas Begun, Spencer Everett, Jaryd Farcon, Maya Finma-Palmer, Patrick Gamble, Meagan King, Kali Marie Oliver, Tamia Strickland, Christopher Taylor, Maggy van den Heuvel, Chicago-native Travon M. Williams, and Rachel Yoo.

Ailey II’s engagement is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Illinois Arts Council and the Crane Group.

Tickets range from $45 to $59 for adults, and cost $20 for children 14 and younger.

To purchase tickets, call (708) 235-2222; visit CenterTickets.net; or visit the box office in person at 1 University Parkway, University Park, IL 60484.

Box Office Hours: Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open two hours prior to show times.

Connect With Us

Like us on Facebook @centeratgsu for updates on events, offers, and more. Share your experience at the Center on Instagram @gsu_center #govstatearts.