Park Forest Village Hall. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village Board is slated to approve commission members to the numerous boards and commissions in Park Forest. The board will meet Tuesday, January 18. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely via conference call, according to the agenda. All public comments can be sent prior to the phone conference Board Meeting, via email to [email protected], by 3 pm the day of the meeting; Public comments received via email will be read during the public meeting.

It is common for the Village Board to approve commission members at the beginning of each calendar year as some of their terms expire the last day of December. The mayor appoints members to boards and commissions and it is up to the Village Board to approve the members of each board and commission.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Lane Cameron to a term on the Economic Development Advisory Group to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Dilane Lofton to a term on the Economic Development Advisory Group to expire on December 31, 2023.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Jane Troescher to a term on the Senior Citizens Advisory Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Robert Marshall to a term on the Recreation & Parks Advisory Board to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Herlett Bell to a term on the Police & Fire Advisory Council to expire on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Sean Hightower to a term on the Police & Fire Advisory Council to expire on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Laron Mathews to a term on the Police & Fire Advisory Council to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Lynn Murphy to a term on the Police & Fire Advisory Council to expire on December 31, 2023.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Susan Blatchford to a term on the Beautification Awards Committee to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Annie James to a term on the Beautification Awards Committee to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Daniel Karwatka to a term on the Cable Communications Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Allison McCray to a term on the Cable Communications Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Monray Larry to a term on the Commission on Human Relations to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Ella Jones to a term on the Commission on Human Relations to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Lynne Santos to a term on the Commission on Human Relations to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Margaret Banks to a term on the Economic Development Advisory Group to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Mike Jordan to a term on the Economic Development Advisory Group to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint John V. Moore to a term on the Economic Development Advisory Group to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Julie Baker to a term on the Environment Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Kathrine Baker to a term on the Environment Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Kevin Headley to a term on the Environment Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Mamie Rodgers to a term on the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Sonja Howard to a term on the Park Forest Housing Authority Board to expire on December 31, 2026.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Denise Poston to a term on the

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Theodore Reich to a term on the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Mariah Hill to a term on the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Lamekia Davis to a term on the Youth Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Tami Davis to a term on the Youth Commission to expire on December 31, 2024.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Mae Brandon as Chairperson for the Police and Fire Advisory Council, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Sean Hightower as Vice Chair for the Police and Fire Advisory Council, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Susan Blatchford as Chairperson for the Beautification Awards Committee, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Annie James as Vice Chair for the Beautification Awards Committee, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Michele Johnson as Chairperson for the Fire & Police Commission/Personnel Board, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Mamie Rodgers as Vice Chair for the Fire & Police Commission/Personnel Board, for a term ending on December 31, 202.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Daniel Karwatka as Chairperson for the Cable Communications Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Rickey Williams as Vice Chair for the Cable Communications Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Monray Larry, as Chairperson for the Commission on Human Relations, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Ella Jones, as Vice Chair for the Commission on Human Relations, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Phillip Perkins as Chairperson for the Economic Development Advisory Group, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Margaret Banks as Vice Chair for the Economic Development Advisory Group, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Julie Baker as Chairperson for the Environment Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint David Bartlett as Vice Chair for the Environment Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Dr. Gayles Evans as Chairperson for

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Denise Moore as Vice Chair for the Housing Authority, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Vernita Wickliffe-Lewis as Chairperson for the Plan Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Marguerite Hutchins as Vice Chair for the Plan Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Andre Graham as Chairperson for the Recreation & Parks Advisory Board, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Robbie Johns, as Chairperson for the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Theodore Reich, as Vice Chairperson for the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Barbara Jackson as Chairperson for the Veterans Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees appoint Ann LaFrance as Vice Chair for the Veterans Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Vernice Warren as Chairperson for the Youth Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Lemekia Davis as Vice Chair for the Youth Commission, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Michelle Broughton-Fountain as Adjudication Hearing Officer, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Felicia Frazier as Adjudication Hearing Officer, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint Marco Resendiz as Adjudication Hearing Officer, for a term ending on December 31, 2022. MOVED, that the Mayor and Board of Trustees reappoint John Russell as Adjudication Hearing Officer, for a term ending on December 31, 2022.

Tuesday’s full agenda is available here from the VOPF website.