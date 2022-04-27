Weatherization and Beyond Program Available to Village Residents

MGN

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest and the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA) are offering a weatherization program for village residents on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive.

The weatherization program provides income-qualified residents with assistance to make their homes more comfortable and energy-efficient resulting in lower energy bills. Including in the program is information on sealing drafty areas, insulating attics, and walls, and repairing or replacing heating systems.

CEDA representatives will be available to provide information on their other programs including:

Utility bill assistance for gas, electric, and water services

Family support and community engagement for a variety of needs such as dental and vision services, job preparation and counseling, and scholarships for post-secondary education

Housing counseling services providing ways to maintain affordable housing

Support, including food and education, for pregnant, breastfeeding, and post-partum women, infants, and children under five

To qualify you must meet the income guidelines. If a home was weatherized on or after 9/30/1994, follow the 150% guidelines. Otherwise, follow the 200% guidelines.

More information on all the CEDA programs is available on their website.

Enrollment for Energy Assistance programs is underway and will continue through June 30, 2021 or until funds are exhausted. Those facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 may be eligible for energy assistance.

For Will County residents of Park Forest, information will be available on similar programs offered through the Will County Center for Community Concerns.

CEDA is one of the largest private, nonprofit community action agencies in the country, serving more than 300,000 people and more than 150,000 households throughout Cook County every year.