Arch Family Dentistry Office Managers Charged In Superseding Indictment

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Justyn Arch, age 34, and Trystan Arch, age 31, both of Valparaiso, Indiana were both charged in a Superseding Indictment unsealed Tuesday. The Superseding Indictment contains 29 counts alleging various violations of federal law against these two individuals announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

According to documents in this case, Arch Complete Family Dentistry, with offices located in Chesterton, Crown Point, and briefly in Knox, Indiana, was an authorized Indiana Medicaid provider of dental procedures. In October 2017, Justyn Arch, Vice President of Arch Complete Family Dentistry, also managed the Crown Point office. Trystan Arch managed the Chesterton office.

The Superseding Indictment alleged that Justyn and Trystan Arch executed a scheme to defraud Indiana Medicaid by causing false and fictitious entries in patient files, and using the names and information related to these patients, to reflect that Arch dentists performed dental surgery when in fact no surgery had been performed. The claims totaled more than $350,000 in false and fictitious claims to Indiana Medicaid.

Additionally, the Superseding indictment alleges that Justyn Arch committed tax evasion and money laundering related to the funds obtained from this fraud and that Trystan Arch committed false tax filings, bankruptcy fraud and bankruptcy obstruction, related to the funds obtained from this fraud. Both are also charged with multiple instances of aggravated identity theft.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a Superseding Indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indiana Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Porter County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Northern Indiana Region 10 Office of the U.S. Trustee, Nancy J. Gargula. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Philip C. Benson.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.