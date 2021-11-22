Chicago Man Charged With Three Counts Of Bank Robbery

“The scales of justice” by James Cridland is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

South Bend, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Keith Kelly, 49, of Chicago, Illinois was indicted on three counts of bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

According to the charging documents, Kelly is alleged to have robbed the same South Bend, Indiana bank three times over an approximate two-month period: August 23, September 10, and October 25 of 2021. As Kelly of Chicago tried to get away from the final robbery, he was caught with the stolen cash from that bank robbery.

This case is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly L. Schultz.

An indictment is merely an allegation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.