80.5 F
Park Forest
Sunday, July 24, 2022
HomeLaw and OrderFederal and International
Law and OrderFederal and International

Chicago Man Sentenced to 168 Months in Prison

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
1

For Use of Firearms During Crimes of Violence

Lady Justice
(MGN)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Daniel Smith, 29 years old, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to using and carrying a firearm during a robbery and for brandishing a firearm during a second robbery, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Smith was sentenced to 168 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $14,402.84 in restitution.

According to documents in the case, on January 24, 2020, Smith robbed a cellular store located in Hammond, Indiana, while armed with a firearm.  During the robbery, Smith held employees at gunpoint, and ordered them to fill up a duffel bag with cellular phones which he took.   Seven days later, on January 31, 2020, Smith robbed another cellular store, this one located in Merrillville, Indiana, while armed with a firearm.  During this robbery, Smith brandished a firearm and demanded cash and cellular phones from the employees before exiting the store. 

Smith’ criminal history revealed that he has prior felony convictions for aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, armed robbery, and auto theft. 

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Team and the Hammond Police Department with assistance from the Merrillville, Indiana and Hazel Crest, Illinois Police Departments.  This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.    

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.  Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.  As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Previous articleChicago Man Charged in Federal Court with Carjacking Rideshare Driver
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,822FansLike
1,271FollowersFollow
572SubscribersSubscribe

- Local Advertisements -

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Trending

Load more
Park Forest
overcast clouds
80.5 ° F
84.7 °
78.5 °
81 %
3.8mph
100 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
80 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.